How to bounce back from a 4-putt … or a triple bogey

FORT WORTH, Texas – The problem with playing friendly rounds of golf is the boatload of gimmes that tend to be offered. Especially when you’re a PGA TOUR pro and putting is one of your calling cards. Like Jordan Spieth.

RELATED: Leaderboard | ‘Strange’ and ‘odd’ atmosphere for the TOUR’s official return

Why bother putting out from 2 or 3 feet when you don’t have to? And for the last three months during the suspension of the TOUR season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spieth didn’t really practice or putt from short range when playing on his home course or with his friends in the Dallas area.

Of course, those gimme days are over now as the TOUR has returned to action with this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge. And on Friday at Colonial, it might have very well cost Spieth two strokes.

Having zoomed to the top of the second-round leaderboard going into the Horrible Horseshoe – the rugged three-hole stretch regarded as one of the toughest on TOUR -- Spieth had just lagged his birdie putt from inside 30 feet at the par-4 third to gimme range.

But he missed the par attempt from 2 feet, 11 inches. Too much speed, with the ball rolling past the hole.

Then he missed the bogey attempt from 2 feet, 10 inches, again on the other side of the hole.

Finally, he converted his fourth putt from 3 feet, 2 inches for double bogey, giving up the lead and all the momentum he had been riding after starting his round with 6 birdies in his first 11 holes.

It’s the first time he’s ever four-putted a hole at Colonial in his 540 holes played in this event. And it’s just the ninth time in his career he’s done it. Shocking at it was, Spieth quickly went to work putting the four-putt into perspective, telling himself that it was simply an issue caused by the unprecedented circumstances of the last three months.

“I felt that I gave myself some grace to say, look, I haven't really been practicing a ton of those kind of short-range putts,” Spieth said. “Those are ones where you just have a ton of them when you're playing in competition but you're picking them up a lot of times when you're playing regular rounds of golf at home.”

We knew rust might impact the field of 148 players at Colonial, and never was it more evident than on the third green for Spieth. His two missed putts inside 3 feet equals his total entering the week, as he had missed just two putts in his first 160 at that distance this season.

The carryover effect lasted one hole, as Spieth followed with a bogey at the par-3 fourth when he missed the green and failed to get up-and-down. He called it his “20-minute hiccup.”

But he did not panic. A 17-foot birdie putt at the fifth – the hardest hole on the course – followed by another birdie at the sixth got him back on track. And for good measure, he saved par at the par-3 eighth with an up-and-down that he called one of the top 5 in his career.