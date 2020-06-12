Return cut short for big names

Glass half full – they’re back playing competitive golf. Glass half empty – they’re done after 36 holes.

The top of the leaderboard at the Charles Schwab Challenge is stacked with class players who defied a three-month COVID-19 enforced break to set the equal lowest cut ever at Colonial Country Club, 2-under 168 (2010).

But amongst those outside the top 65 and ties are a bevy of superstars and big names.

The top five players in the world lined up at Colonial Country Club on Thursday. Come Saturday, just three of them remain.

Jon Rahm could have become world No. 1 with a win, provided Rory McIlroy was worse than third place alone, but that goal will have to wait after one of the pre-tournament favorites shot 69-71 to miss the weekend by two shots.

It was also an early exit for world No. 5 Dustin Johnson who was four shots off the pace with his 71-71 effort.

Phil Mickelson (69-71) showed a little rust in his recent charity match against Tiger Woods and that continued in Texas. At least he got one more round this time out.

Among those to be under par through two rounds but still going home early were defending champion Kevin Na (72-67), Matt Kuchar (71-68), Sergio Garcia (69-70), Graeme McDowell (69-70) and first round surprise packet Tom Lehman (65-74).

Rickie Fowler (73-69), Jason Day (70-72) and Webb Simpson (73, 69) were unable to find their best efforts. Same could be said of Colonial member Ryan Palmer (72-72) who started with the honor of playing the first shot of the tournament but failed in his goal of also playing the last shot.

Former FedExCup winner Bill Haas and major winners Shane Lowry and Jimmy Walker found themselves well off the pace.