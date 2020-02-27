-
-
The Honda Classic, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
February 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 27, 2020
- PGA National is once again the site for The Honda Classic. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Round 2 of The Honda Classic begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from PGA National.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell, Matthew Wolff
Friday: 7:45 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
Friday: 12:25 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen
Friday: 7:35 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
Friday: 12:35 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
Two sponsor exemptions lead Honda
Cut prediction: The Honda Classic
The Honda Classic is the Super Bowl of Monday qualifying
Reliving Knox's win in 1986 after Monday qualifying
Hoffmann receives PGA TOUR Courage Award
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.