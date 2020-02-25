Kenny Knox had to Monday qualify to earn a spot in the 1986 Honda Classic.

He shot 80 in the third round.

And he won the tournament.

“It’s almost unbelievable, really. If it hadn’t happened to me, I wouldn’t believe it,” Knox said recently.

It still ranks as one of the most improbable victories in PGA TOUR history.

He was the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA TOUR since the creation of the all-exempt circuit; only three players have done it since. He remains the only player since the 1920s to win a TOUR event with a score in the 80s.

And he did it with an improbable series of Sunday hole-outs. He chipped in once and holed a bunker shot to salvage a bogey.

“The hole just kept getting in the way,” Knox, who was 29 years old, said afterward. Knox beat a field that included the World Golf Hall of Famers who’d win that year’s Masters (Jack Nicklaus) and U.S. Open (Raymond Floyd). Knox, meanwhile, spent the week staying in a stranger’s two-bedroom apartment.

It all happened in Knox’s first start in nearly five months. He started 1986 with just a sliver of conditional status.

In three previous PGA TOUR seasons, he’d finished 146th, 186th and 168th on the money list. He’d notched just one top-10, a T8 in the 1985 Pensacola Open, and earned just under $50,000.

It got so bad that fellow TOUR player J.C. Snead, Sam’s nephew, stepped in to help Knox with his swing.

“I guess he felt sorry for me,” Knox said.

Knox was playing well on the mini-tours in early 1986, but didn’t have the money to travel to the West Coast. He spent the first two months of the year clearing trees from a lot he’d recently purchased in Tallahassee, Florida. On weekends, he’d watch PGA TOUR telecasts while riding a stationary bike in his townhouse.

“I’m not sure I had ever run a chainsaw,” Knox said. “I started clearing that lot and visualizing my house being built there. I was always kind of a dreamer.”

He had just a couple thousand dollars in the bank and was struggling to make his mortgage. His sponsors had recently decided to stop giving him financial support.

“I said, ‘That’s fine.’ I always played better with my own money anyway,” Knox recalled.

And so, when the TOUR came to Florida, he plunked down $100 to enter The Honda Classic’s Monday qualifier. That dropped his bank balance to $2,200. He didn’t play a practice round because the course was too crowded with weekend play, but his 67 was enough to earn his first start since October.

Bad weather limited Knox’s Tuesday practice round to nine holes. He couldn’t play the course Wednesday because of the pro-am.

It didn’t matter. Knox’s 66 gave him a two-shot lead after the first round.

“Here I am, staying with a guy I’d never met before in his two-bedroom apartment,” Knox said. “He came out to the course to look for my score and he couldn’t find my name because it was at the top. He figured he’d start at the bottom and look.”