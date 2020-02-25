Super Bowl of Monday qualifying

Winners, notable names, international stars – The Honda Classic has the deepest qualifying field of any TOUR event

February 25, 2020
By Ryan French, PGATOUR.COM
Monday qualifying at The Honda Classic brings out the big names with a lot on the line. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Monday qualifying at The Honda Classic brings out the big names with a lot on the line. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)