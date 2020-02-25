Super Bowl of Monday qualifying

This year was no different. Thirteen different PGA TOUR winners were in the field at Banyan Cay, along with a combined 23 European Tour wins, and 41 total Korn Ferry wins. The field’s total PGA TOUR earnings was in excess of $212 million. Along with the United States, a dozen other countries were represented.

Some of the names you might recognize – TOUR winners Jonathan Byrd, David Lingmerth and Arjun Atwal; veteran Australians John Senden and Robert Allenby; 2016 Olympian Seamus Power of Ireland; and Arnold Palmer’s grandson Sam Saunders.

That’s a lot of horsepower for an event that you must play just for the opportunity to play the regular event three days later. (Of the names above, only Atwal was among the four qualifiers to earn spots; click here for full story .)

"It's a great litmus test of where you stand,” said Blayne Barber, who shot a 66 at Banyan Bay to get through in 2019. “Knowing you beat a bunch of players that are basically in middle of their PGA TOUR season is a great feeling."

But a deep qualifying field like the week of The Honda Classic also comes with a dose of reality.

“Expectations are low in any Monday,” said Aron Price, who successfully qualified in 2010. “They are even lower in the Honda Monday.”

Why does The Honda Classic have the premium Monday qualifier of the TOUR season? It’s a confluence of several reasons.

The tournament itself often has an exceptional field, filled with many of the top players in the world. The strong field leaves a lot of players with world-class resumes on the outside, looking in.

Meanwhile, sponsor exemptions aren't as easy to come by for players that in some other events might get one. This is especially true for European Tour members that aren't members of the PGA TOUR. In some other TOUR events, they would often be able to grab one of the sponsor exemptions, but without securing an exemption, the last resort is the Monday.

The Honda is also one of the few events that attracts one of the best fields of the year and has a Monday qualifier.

For instance, there are no Monday qualifiers for THE PLAYERS Championship, the four majors, the World Golf Championships events, the FedExCup Playoffs or the three elevated events -- The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Those fields annually have premium fields.

It’s also the first Monday qualifier to start the Florida swing, making it the closest Monday qualifier in the new calendar year for European players.

The Honda’s move to PGA National in 2007 also is a significant factor, according to Geoff Lofstead, Executive Director of the South Florida PGA section, who runs the Honda Classic Monday qualifier.

“The move to PGA National really moved the event to elite status and therefore helped make the Monday qualifier such a quality field,” Lofstead said.

The same year the event moved to PGA National, the South Florida PGA section began holding pre-qualifiers. Before that, they limited the Monday Qualifier field to 312 players (two courses, two spots at each). The pre-qualifiers gave the opportunity to move the Monday to one course and try to limit the field size to finish on Monday.

The reason for the schedule adjustment was simple. “Darkness has always been our biggest enemy,” said Brett Graf, tournament director for the South Florida PGA.

The pre-qualifiers not only helped ensure an actual finish on Monday, it also increased the number of participants. This year, a total of 458 players teed it up for the four pre-qualifiers and Monday qualifier.

Geography also plays a massive role in the qualifier being such a high-caliber field.