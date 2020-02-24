Hoffmann beginning to write next chapter after muscular dystrophy diagnosis

Chelsea Colvard and Morgan Hoffmann were on their first date, just getting to know each other, their words flowing back and forth with ease.

Among the many topics of conversation? Morgan told Chelsea that his right pectoral muscle had deteriorated, which is more than a little concerning for a man who makes his living swinging a golf club. His best guess at the time was that he’d damaged a nerve or injured himself working out.

“I just kind of wrote it off and I didn't think a lot about it,” Chelsea recalls. “But I did notice that as we got closer and closer (as a couple), he would start taking phone calls in front of me that were between him and different doctors.

“I started to kind of get the idea that I'm like, ‘OK, it seems like he's still trying to figure out what's going on with this whole missing pec thing.’”

Two years into their relationship, one of the more than two dozen doctors Morgan had consulted finally called him with a diagnosis. The 27-year-old had facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), that typically causes atrophy of the chest, back, neck, arms and sometimes, the legs.

There is no cure. No drugs that you can get at the pharmacy that will slow the progression of the disease, either.

That was the hardest thing for Chelsea to understand.

“It was pretty shocking at first just because of the fact that I hadn't ever been in a situation where someone got a diagnosis that wasn't immediately followed by some sort of a protocol to get better,” she says.

“It was just this very helpless feeling that you're like, ‘Okay, you have this diagnosis but now what? What can I do? What can we do to help?’ There just wasn't a lot of answers. It was an unsettling time.”

So, Morgan and Chelsea, who married in November of last year, immediately set about finding their own path to his health and well-being, relying on holistic treatments, herbal tinctures and a strict raw fruit- and plant-based diet to detoxify his body, as well as yoga and meditation and a hyperbaric chamber.

Morgan, who is currently on medical leave from the PGA TOUR, went public with his diagnosis in the fall of 2017, writing a first-person essay in “The Players Tribune.” The couple started a foundation that has raised more than $2 million in less than two years to help find a cure for the disease.

The ultimate plan is to build a health and wellness center that will be a “one-stop shop” for those battling debilitating muscular diseases, staffed by doctors, therapists, nutritionists and other specialists. The goal is to people fighting chronic diseases take control of their health.

On Monday, Hoffman became the fourth recipient of the PGA TOUR Courage Award, joining Erik Compton (2013), Jarrod Lyle (2015) and Gene Sauers (2017). The award is presented to a player who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome adversity to make a meaningful contribution to the game.

“It was really a shock and something that is obviously very special with the past recipients and how much they have done and what they have been rewarded for,” Morgan says. “And to be a part of that is very humbling, but obviously it’s a situation that you don’t want to be in.

“But I’m accepting it with as much gratitude as I can and hopefully, I can really help our foundation and make a change in people’s lives.”

Chelsea met Morgan in March of 2015. She was working in real estate and living in Miami at the time and had gone to see some friends from Oklahoma, where she was born, who were visiting in Jupiter, Florida.

Turns out, they were staying at Morgan’s house and the friends were teammates of his at Oklahoma State. But he was in Miami playing in the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Doral.

The next day her friends asked Chelsea if she’d like to go to the golf tournament. It was her first time outside the ropes – but certainly would not be her last.

“I show up to Doral having no idea what the attire for a golf tournament would be,” Chelsea recalls. “I think I was wearing high heels and jeans -- just something completely inappropriate to walk a golf course in.

“I started following Morgan and I could see him joking with his caddie and I swear I think they were making fun of my attire.”

That night, the group – including Morgan – went out to dinner.

“I still remember that my mouth was so sore at the end of that night because I could not stop smiling,” she says. “It was just an instant connection with Morgan. I was smitten. That was it. After that we were pretty inseparable.”

Three years later, Morgan got down on one knee on a boat in the Bahamas and proposed, announcing the engagement on Jan. 2, 2019 in an Instagram post, saying it “took 2018 from being the worst, to the absolute best year of my life.” Chelsea thinks that dealing with his diagnosis helped draw the couple closer than either could have imagined.

“It definitely was hard but, hey, at the risk of sounding kind of cliché I really do feel like those hard times are huge character-building moments,” she explains. “For Morgan and I to go through that together even right before we ended up getting married it was kind of a situation where I felt like we had already been through so much and we really saw what we were capable of and how strong we could be.

“It just made me even more sure that I had a really great life partner to face anything with.”

Morgan says Chelsea “didn’t bat an eye,” when he told her about the diagnosis. And she has been there every step of the way, researching the disease, talking with doctors and naturalists, helping to identify potential treatments and even going through the same six-month raw fruit cleanse. He gives her every credit for the success of the foundation, as well.

“She's my rock -- just always there by my side and no matter what I want to do, how crazy it may seem she's supportive and not just supportive like, oh, I'm here for you rooting you on,” Morgan says.

“She's actually taken it to a different level of now she's studying Dr. Robert Morse and going through certification classes of regenerative detoxification and it's something that I never expected to have somebody do for me, but she's doing it with me as well.

“And it's really special to have my then girlfriend and now wife be that influential in my life and that we're kind of doing this together and creating this foundation and her ideas and her organization has been really helpful for me.”