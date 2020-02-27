-
Koepka starts Honda with 74
February 27, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka’s lengthy birdie putt at Honda
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – The knee is fine. The game was good enough.
But the home of the Bear Trap bit Brooks Koepka on Thursday.
Koepka shot 4-over 74 in the first round of The Honda Classic.
“I actually played pretty good,” he said. “I didn't even hit bad shots and I was getting penalized. That happens.”
He was 1 under par before making a triple-bogey on the sixth hole, where his tee shot and third shot found the water. He was trying to hit a draw off the tee to hold the left-to-right wind, but the ball turned more than expected.
“I probably hit it too good, too low, for it to really hold the wind,” he said.
He birdied the next hole but followed with a double-bogey on 9 to make the turn in 3-over 38.
He birdied the 12th hole but finished with bogeys on two of the last three holes. He three-putted No. 16 from 52 feet, then hit his second shot into the water on the par-5 finishing hole.
This is just Koepka’s fourth start of the season. He has a missed cut, withdrawal and T43 in his previous three starts.
