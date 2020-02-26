-
-
The Honda Classic, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
February 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 26, 2020
-
Highlights
Best bunker shots in the Bear Trap at The Honda Classic
Round 1 of The Honda Classic begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from PGA National.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell, Matthew Wolff
Thursday: 12:35 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 7:45 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
Thursday: 7:35 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 12:25 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen
Thursday: 12:25 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 7:35 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
Thursday: 7:45 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 12:35 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
The Honda Classic is the Super Bowl of Monday qualifying
Reliving Knox's win in 1986 after Monday qualifying
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.