Power Rankings: The Honda Classic
February 24, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Billy Horschel has recorded a pair of top-10s in his last three starts at The Honda Classic. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Leap years come and go without much fanfare. After all, they're just astronomical calibrations just once every four years and, except for maybe the roughly five million people on the planet who celebrate their birthday on Feb. 29, they truly can't be felt. However, a leap year still is as good as any checkpoint to look back on recent history to see what's transpired and who has achieved what in that short period of time.
At this time in 2016, Rory McIlroy hadn't yet secured his first FedExCup title, Emiliano Grillo was navigating his season en route to the Arnold Palmer Award as the best rookie, and the likes of Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Branden Grace, Daniel Berger, Si Woo Kim and Jon Rahm all were within a year of experiencing their breakthrough victories on the PGA TOUR.
This Saturday is February 29. It'll share its quadrennial existence with Moving Day at The Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course to launch the annual Florida Swing in Palm Beach Gardens. For details on the stern test and how the field of 144 doesn't need to dive as many as four years into the history books for an understanding of how to succeed, scroll past the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: THE HONDA CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Talor GoochStrides in quietly with 10 straight cuts made with a T10 in his last at The Genesis Invitational. You can't fake it at the Riv and you can't fake it at PGA National where he placed T20 last year.Strides in quietly with 10 straight cuts made with a T10 in his last at The Genesis Invitational. You can't fake it at the Riv and you can't fake it at PGA National where he placed T20 last year. 14 Kyoung-Hoon LeeAfter ranking third in Strokes Gained: Putting at Riviera for a T13, he was T6 in greens hit at Coco Beach and placed T14. Finished T7 at last year's Honda, co-leading in GIR and par-4 scoring.After ranking third in Strokes Gained: Putting at Riviera for a T13, he was T6 in greens hit at Coco Beach and placed T14. Finished T7 at last year's Honda, co-leading in GIR and par-4 scoring. 13 Wyndham ClarkSeeking redemption after sitting on the outright 54-hole lead as a debutant last year. He finished T7. Closed out the West Coast Swing with two top-20s. Putting remains consistently strong.Seeking redemption after sitting on the outright 54-hole lead as a debutant last year. He finished T7. Closed out the West Coast Swing with two top-20s. Putting remains consistently strong. 12 Matthew NeSmithThe rookie is making his Honda debut. His profile of a sharpshooter (T14 in GIR) sets up strong putting (24th in Strokes Gained). T6 in Puerto Rico best among five top-20s this season.The rookie is making his Honda debut. His profile of a sharpshooter (T14 in GIR) sets up strong putting (24th in Strokes Gained). T6 in Puerto Rico best among five top-20s this season. 11 Daniel BergerHasn't forsaken quest to avenge playoff loss in debut here in 2015, but he's yet to pick off another top-25. Incumbent form is outstanding with top-10s at TPC Scottsdale and Pebble Beach.Hasn't forsaken quest to avenge playoff loss in debut here in 2015, but he's yet to pick off another top-25. Incumbent form is outstanding with top-10s at TPC Scottsdale and Pebble Beach. 10 Emiliano GrilloNot only did he regain attention with a T3 in Puerto Rico, but he finished T8 at PGA National in 2018 when the wind was blowing similar to what's expected this week. Ranks T9 in GIR.Not only did he regain attention with a T3 in Puerto Rico, but he finished T8 at PGA National in 2018 when the wind was blowing similar to what's expected this week. Ranks T9 in GIR. 9 Erik van RooyenSuffice it to say that he's no longer an unknown among casual fans. Ranked T9 in GIR and ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting en route to a T3 in Mexico where he carded a second-round 62.Suffice it to say that he's no longer an unknown among casual fans. Ranked T9 in GIR and ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting en route to a T3 in Mexico where he carded a second-round 62. 8 Charl SchwartzelThe South African has a reputation of contending on difficult tracks, so it makes sense that he has two top-10s among four top-20s in six appearances. T5 in last start at Pebble Beach.The South African has a reputation of contending on difficult tracks, so it makes sense that he has two top-10s among four top-20s in six appearances. T5 in last start at Pebble Beach. 7 Brooks KoepkaCo-runner-up here last year, but he's been slow to fire consistently since returning from treatment for an injured left knee. He's 3-for-3 worldwide in 2020 but with only one top-30.Co-runner-up here last year, but he's been slow to fire consistently since returning from treatment for an injured left knee. He's 3-for-3 worldwide in 2020 but with only one top-30. 6 Viktor HovlandThe confidence layered onto his composure as he broke through in Puerto Rico deflects the urge to expect a letdown. The achievement proves why there's been zero fear of success.The confidence layered onto his composure as he broke through in Puerto Rico deflects the urge to expect a letdown. The achievement proves why there's been zero fear of success. 5 Rickie FowlerRested since a T37 in title defense at TPC Scottsdale and returns as the all-time tournament earnings leader at PGA National. Since 2012: 7-for-8 with four top-10s, including a win and a T2.Rested since a T37 in title defense at TPC Scottsdale and returns as the all-time tournament earnings leader at PGA National. Since 2012: 7-for-8 with four top-10s, including a win and a T2. 4 Harris EnglishIt was at PGA National that he recorded a season-best T12 in what was his worst season thus far and now a distant memory. Second on TOUR in GIR with four top-10s and a T16 (at WMPO).It was at PGA National that he recorded a season-best T12 in what was his worst season thus far and now a distant memory. Second on TOUR in GIR with four top-10s and a T16 (at WMPO). 3 Gary WoodlandPosted a T12 at Club de Golf Chapultepec despite ranking 36th in the all-around. Overall, he's 11th on TOUR in GIR and T5 in bogey avoidance. Also 7-for-7 at the Honda with a T2 in 2017.Posted a T12 at Club de Golf Chapultepec despite ranking 36th in the all-around. Overall, he's 11th on TOUR in GIR and T5 in bogey avoidance. Also 7-for-7 at the Honda with a T2 in 2017. 2 Tommy FleetwoodAmong the most proficient of the dual-tour stars in sustaining a high level of form. No worse than a T18 (WGC-Mexico) in last five starts worldwide. Solo fourth in Honda debut last year.Among the most proficient of the dual-tour stars in sustaining a high level of form. No worse than a T18 (WGC-Mexico) in last five starts worldwide. Solo fourth in Honda debut last year. 1 Billy HorschelLoves himself the toughest tests, and T9s in his last two starts position him strongly for his ninth look at PGA National. Since 2016, he's hung up a pair of top-10s and a T16 (last year).Loves himself the toughest tests, and T9s in his last two starts position him strongly for his ninth look at PGA National. Since 2016, he's hung up a pair of top-10s and a T16 (last year).
Tuesday's Fantasy Insider will include defending champion Keith Mitchell, Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Lucas Glover among other notables.
A check of the expected conditions always is a smart decision upon arrival in south Florida. The ubiquitous winds that have come to help govern scoring at PGA National will be sustained from 10-15 mph throughout the tournament, but they're forecast to come out a generally northwesterly direction. The prevailing breeze is from the east, so experience in the alternative should help. After the threat of overnight rain ends early on Thursday morning, the stage will be set for beautiful weather with sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 60s throughout the tournament.
All that stated, even when the air was largely calm last year, PGA National still averaged as the hardest par 70 in non-majors all season at 71.016. It was the most difficult of its kind in four of the last five seasons, five of the last seven, and so on. What's more, Keith Mitchell's winning score of 9-under 271 marked the sixth time in seven years that the champion didn't need to reach double digits under par.
Last year also served as the debut for new, larger putting surfaces, but the field still averaged just under 10.5 greens in regulation per round, seventh-fewest of all courses in 2018-19. The putting: birdies-or-better percentage aligned perfectly, also ranking seventh at 27.25 percent. So, connecting for as many as three par breakers per round with a putter meant that a golfer was better the field average of 2.86.
Mitchell didn't relent off the tee last year, but it wasn't the driver that lifted him to victory. While he ranked fifth in distance of all drives and led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, he also paced it in par-3 scoring and finished T2 in scrambling.
Numerous parts of the practice area were upgraded since last year, but the only significant work done on the course proper occurred on the tee boxes. They are flatter and firmer. The TifEagle bermuda greens may hit 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. The primary rough, which is overseeded, will be trimmed at about two inches. PGA National tips at 7,125 yards.
A preview of The Honda Classic wouldn't be complete without an analysis of The Bear Trap. You're going to hear a lot about it, so you might as well understand what's what.
Holes 15, 16 and 17 comprise the challenging trio. It's a par 3-4-3 stretch that demands confidence and precision. In conditions as docile as it gets last year, these holes averaged just 0.319 strokes over par as a set. It was the lowest aggregate since they were just 0.006 strokes lower in 2013. With breezes up, this week's field will land in between last year's clip and the 2018 average of 1.186 strokes over par.
En route to his first PGA TOUR title, Mitchell scored 2 under on The Bear Trap with three birdies on the 15th. Of all champions since the course debuted in 2007, only Rory McIlroy has gone lower at bogey-free 3 under in 2012.
