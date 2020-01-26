-
Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
January 26, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2020
Round Recaps
Jon Rahm holds 54-hole lead at Farmers
The final round of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place today from Torrey Pines. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS). Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS & NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES ET)
Jordan Spieth, Matthew Wolff, Lucas Glover
Sunday: 11:15 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Jason Day, Aaron Baddeley, Jason Kokrak
Sunday: 11:35 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Tiger Woods, J.B. Holmes, Tom Hoge
Sunday: 12:45 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer, Rory McIlroy
Sunday: 1:25 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
CALL OF THE DAY
