  • Morales relishes the time he took down Tiger at Torrey Pines

  • Gilberto Morales (first from left) and Tiger Woods (second from left) in 1992 at Torrey Pines. (San Diego Jr. Golf Association)Gilberto Morales (first from left) and Tiger Woods (second from left) in 1992 at Torrey Pines. (San Diego Jr. Golf Association)