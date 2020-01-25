Teammates turn competitors at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO – Ryan Palmer owes plenty to Jon Rahm but he has no problem trying to take something from him on Sunday at Torrey Pines.

It was the fiery Spaniard who helped Palmer claim his fourth PGA TOUR win, nine years after getting his third, at last season’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The pair came together to take out the team event, which also gave Rahm his third PGA TOUR win.

RELATED: Leaderboard | Tiger needs big Sunday to claim No. 83 | Win probabilities

But come Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open the duo make up two of the final threesome looking to take home another title. Rahm leads after a sublime Sunday 65 left him 12 under for the week. Palmer is just one back in second place. As friendly as they are this time it’s for personal glory.

“Of course you're rooting for him at Zurich and trying to say, "hit it here" and "hit it there," so maybe tomorrow I'll say, "hit over there" instead,” Palmer joked.

“It's going to be a lot of fun. It's fun when you get to play with guys you know well and you have a good time. Getting to watch him and play with Rory, that's the position you want to be in. You want to be with the best come Sunday late in the day, so I'm excited about that chance.”

Just how they came together goes back to before the first team iteration of the Zurich Classic in 2017. Jordan Spieth, Palmer and their caddies Michael Greller and James Edmondson were having a friendly round at Trinity Forest in Dallas late in 2016 when an interesting wager was thrown up by Edmondson.

The former college golfer and four-time club champion from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth issued a challenge to the 2015 FedExCup champion Spieth: If I beat you, you have to partner up with Palmer at Zurich.

Edmondson won and a partnership with some 17 years of age difference was formed. They were fourth in 2017 in New Orleans before missing the cut in 2018 when they were paired with Rahm and Wesley Bryan. Despite both teams going out early they had a fun time. So when 2019 rolled around and Spieth decided to give the tournament a miss and Bryan was struggling with injuries a new option was available.

“I've known Adam Hayes (Rahm’s caddie) a long time and I've played a lot of rounds with Jon in the last two, three years, had him at my charity event and became pretty good friends,” Palmer said. “It was a matter of James and I saying who do we really look at playing with. I didn't want to just play to go play, I felt like I wanted to find a partner that I got along with, but also I knew I could really contend with.

“I texted Adam and mentioned it and he said to text Jon, see what he says. We hit it off and I knew our games related so well … the way we both drive it … his short game and my iron play was a perfect match. We're looking forward to doing it again.”