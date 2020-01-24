Familiar faces line up for weekend at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO – There is no doubt Torrey Pines has been a playground for Tiger Woods. With his eight career wins at the venue they say he owns the joint. But as we head to the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open he is not the only familiar name on the leaderboard at the seaside gem in Southern California.

Woods sits six shots off the pace at four under through 36-holes as we head to the South Course for the weekend, a position he’s won from three times at the venue. He’s looking up at leader Ryan Palmer who shot an incredible 10-under 62 on the North Course Friday to be two clear at the top.

The veteran Woods is chasing an 83rd PGA TOUR win which would take him out of a tie with Sam Snead for the most wins of all-time. It would also break his own record of wins at one venue.

“Shot by shot got me to 82. It's one of those things where it's just a process, it's a marathon, it's four days, it's a long haul,” Woods said. “Just trying to be there at the end and you never know what happens at the end.”

Palmer is no stranger to being amongst it at Torrey. Two years ago he held the lead at the same point and eventually battled with Jason Day and Alex Noren in a playoff only to fall short. A year ago he was T3 at the halfway mark before fading to 13th.

The Texan was actually 11 under with a hole to play on the North Friday with an outside chance of going sub-60 before a final hole bogey. He’s already ahead of the target he set for the week but is acutely aware that five of the last seven versions of the event have seen the winning score in relation to par come backwards from the 36-hole mark.

While the North Course is traditionally much easier (it played to a 70.574 average for opening two rounds compared to 73.297 on the South), the South Course can be an animal at times depending on softness of the greens, thickness in the air and other factors.

“We said if we shot two under every day, we would have a chance and be close, at least have a chance to win,” Palmer said. “So it's nice to be ahead of that mark by two.”

Palmer opened Thursday on the South with a round of 72. He needed to fight back from being three over through eight holes to do that.

“The South is not a golf course that you're going to go out and shoot low… when it gets on the weekend things tighten up a little bit as far as pressure,” he added.

“I don't see any low rounds out there. A low round on that golf course tomorrow and Sunday is probably 4 or 5 under par. We shoot a couple under, we'll be in good shape.”