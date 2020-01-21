80 things for Jack’s 80th

64. Nicklaus built Muirfield Village on the same grounds he and his dad used to hunt on. “Never shot much,” Nicklaus said, “but we hunted it. An occasional rabbit we’d scare or something like that. I think we thought we were going to scare some pheasant, but we didn’t scare many of those.”

65. Served as Presidents Cup captain four times (1998, 2003, 2005 and 2007), the most in the event's history.

66. Birdied the 18th at St. Andrews at the 2005 Open Championship to close out his major championship career

67. Won his very first start on PGA TOUR Champions at the 1990 Tradition, a senior major.

68. Conceded a putt of some three feet to Tony Jacklin to halve the 18th hole, the match, and the 1969 Ryder Cup.

69. Was gracious in defeat (66-65) as he lost to Tom Watson (65-65) at the 1977 "Duel in the Sun" Open Championship at Turnberry. After it was over, Nicklaus put his arm over Watson’s shoulder and told him, “I gave you my best shot, but it wasn’t good enough.”

70. Showed yet more sportsmanship as he and opposing captain Gary Player agreed to end the 2003 Presidents Cup in South Africa in a tie. "Everybody's comfortable that this is the most unbelievable event the game has ever seen," Nicklaus told then-PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem in explaining their agreement. "We should share the Cup."

71. Proposed in 1977 to bring all of continental Europe into the Ryder Cup, opening the door for Spain’s Seve Ballesteros, among others.

72. Along with Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Gary Player, helped launch the wildly successful Skins Game in 1983.

73. Named Arnold Palmer as the Memorial Tournament honoree in 1993 "while he can still play, while his fans can enjoy it."

74. Hosts a well-attended tournament called The Jake to honor his late grandson, who tragically passed away in an accident at 17 months old.

75. He loves dogs; Gerald Ford once gave him a golden retriever puppy born to presidential pooch Liberty.

76. He appeared on a five-pound note in Great Britain.

77. Asked why he developed his own wine label, he said, "Because it's fun to walk into a restaurant and order your own wine!"

78. Is gracious with his time, always willing to help out younger players. But he won’t impose on them. “I don’t go out and seek this,” Nicklaus said recently. “I’m always available. I might have some knowledge, you might call it wisdom, that you can impart to the kids that might help them. It’s very honoring to me that people would want to hear from an 80-year-old. You never listen to your dad, why would you listen to your great-grandfather? It’s very nice and I enjoy it.”

79. Nicklaus and wife Barbara established the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in 2004, continuing a pledge they made as new parents in the 1960s to help children in need after almost losing their daughter Nan to pneumonia. Have helped raise millions for Childrens Hospitals.

80. Asked what he usually gets for his birthday, Nicklaus replied: “Love. It’s all I need.”