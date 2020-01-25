-
Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
January 25, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place today from Torrey Pines. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place today from Torrey Pines. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 3 leaderboard
Round 3 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS). Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. ET. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS & NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES ET)
Tiger Woods, Tyler McCumber, Chris Baker
Saturday: 10:55 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau
Saturday: 11:05 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, J.B. Holmes
Saturday: 12:45 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
