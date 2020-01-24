-
Extended Highlights
Win probabilities: Farmers Insurance Open
-
-
January 24, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Jon Rahm's Round 2 highlights from Farmers
2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Ryan Palmer (1, -10, 21.8%)
- Jon Rahm (T12, -5, 10.0%)
- Brandt Snedeker (2, -8, 9.2%)
- Rory McIlroy (T17, -4, 8.1%)
- Patrick Reed (T7, -6, 7.3%)
- Jhonattan Vegas (T3, -7, 3.8%)
- Hideki Matsuyama (T17, -4, 3.5%)
- Tiger Woods (T17, -4, 3.2%)
- Collin Morikawa (T12, -5, 2.7%)
- J.B. Holmes (T3, -7, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (South Course only):
Putting: Kyle Stanley +4.0
Around the Green: Billy Horschel +2.6
Approach the Green: Harry Higgs +3.4
Off-the-tee: Cameron Champ +2.7
Total: Brandt Snedeker / Lucas Glover +5.9
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.