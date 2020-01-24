-
-
Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
-
January 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 24, 2020
- Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place today from Torrey Pines. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place today from Torrey Pines. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS). Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: (Featured Groups, Featured Holes) Thursday-Friday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa
Friday: 1:40 p.m. ET (Torrey Pines GC, South, No. 1 tee)
Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker
Friday: 1:30 p.m. ET (Torrey Pines GC, South, No. 1 tee)
Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele
Friday: 12:30 p.m. ET (Torrey Pines GC, North, No. 10 tee)
Jason Day, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth
Friday: 12:20 p.m. ET (Torrey Pines GC, North, No. 10 tee)
MUST READS
Bradley, Cappelen share first-round lead
Spieth, Day set for 2020 turnaround
Tiger eyes win No. 83 at Farmers Insurance Open
Morales relishes the time he took down Tiger at Torrey Pines
Eighty things to know as Nicklaus turns 80
San Diego police officer retiring after long run at Farmers Insurance Open
CALL OF THE DAY
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.