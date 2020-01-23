Bradley, Cappelen share lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods had his lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn't enough to be among the leaders Thursday, but it was fine with him.

Coming off his record-tying 82nd victory in his last PGA TOUR start three months ago in Japan, Tiger Woods handled the par 5s on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines and limited mistakes for a 3-under 69.

Rory McIlroy, who played in the group in front of Woods, was among those at 67. Jon Rahm, playing alongside Woods, was in the large group at 68.

Related: Leaderboard | Featured Groups, tee times | Insider: When will Tiger win No. 83?

Woods hasn't broken 70 in his first round of the year since a 69 on the North at Torrey in 2011. His health, his game and even his momentum are in much better shape now. His game wasn't all that far off.

"It was nice to kind of keep the round going a little bit," Woods said. "Overall, pleased to shoot something in the 60s today."

It took a little time to get going. He left himself in a bad shot right of the green on the par-5 10th to start his round and failed to make birdie. His flop shot from 50 yards short of the green on the next hole came up short and into a bunker, leading to a bogey. He was even par at the turn on a course where lower scores are expected.

Even so, there was little drama. The best views were of the still waters of the Pacific below on a magnificent day. The biggest roars, as usual, belonged to the Navy jets above.

Woods kept it simple, with a nifty wedge to short range on his 10th hole, a two-putt birdie from 18 feet on the par-5 fifth and an easy up-and-down for birdie on the final hole.

"I could probably, maybe could have gotten one or two more out of my round today," Woods said. "But overall, I felt like it was a good start, especially going into the South Course. I don't know what the guys did on the South Course in relation to the North, but I felt like the golf course was certainly gettable today."