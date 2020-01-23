-
Highlights
Cut prediction: Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Scoring Conditions:
South Course: +1.62 strokes per round
North Course: -1.28
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
70 players at -1 or better (T50)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
- 1 under par: 26.8%
- Even par: 25.3%
- 2 under par: 17.8%
Top 10 win probabilities (today's course listed):
- Rory McIlroy, NC (T3, -5, 21.4%)
- Jon Rahm, NC (T11, -4, 11.8%)
- Bubba Watson, SC (T3, -5, 6.7%)
- Sungjae Im, NC (T3, -5, 4.2%)
- Tony Finau, SC (T34, -2, 4.0%)
- Tiger Woods, NC (T21, -3, 3.7%)
- Byeong Hun An, NC (T3, -5, 3.3%)
- Patrick Reed, NC (T21, -3, 2.8%)
- Keegan Bradley, NC (T1, -6, 2.6%)
- Hideki Matsuyama, SC (T87, +1, 2.3%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Sony Open in Hawaii, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.