Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
January 27, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Jordan Spieth will tee it up at Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field list as of Friday, January 27th at 5 p.m. ET.
Winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
Tom Hoge
Ted Potter, Jr.
Nick Taylor
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of The U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Matt Fitzpatrick
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Charles Porter
Ben Silverman
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Geoff Ogilvy
D.A. Points
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
RJ Manke
Paul O'Hara
John Pak
Garett Reband
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Kevin Kisner
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Justin Rose
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Joel Dahmen
Brian Gay
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Garrick Higgo
Viktor Hovland
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Trey Mullinax
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Jordan Spieth
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Rory Sabbatini
Jimmy Walker
Commissioner exemption
Marcel Siem
Top 30 on FedExCup
Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Davis Riley
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Kurt Kitayama
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Troy Merritt
Taylor Moore
Alex Smalley
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Danny Willett
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Nick Hardy
Kyle Stanley
J.B. Holmes
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Thomas Detry
Tyson Alexander
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
David Lingmerth
Robby Shelton
S.H. Kim
Byeong Hun An
Dean Burmester
Davis Thompson
Joseph Bramlett
Harrison Endycott
Ryan Armour
Chris Stroud
Zecheng Dou
Henrik Norlander
Paul Haley II
Erik Barnes
Harry Hall
Austin Cook
Brian Stuard
Eric Cole
Ben Martin
MJ Daffue
Scott Harrington
Nico Echavarria
Carl Yuan
Kyle Westmoreland
Austin Eckroat
Michael Kim
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Tano Goya
Philip Knowles
Vincent Norrman
Trevor Cone
Brandon Matthews
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
Michael Gligic
Carson Young
Samuel Stevens
Trevor Werbylo
Augusto Núñez
Anders Albertson
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Harry Higgs
Satoshi Kodaira
Andrew Novak
Cameron Percy
Charley Hoffman
Dylan Wu
Jonathan Byrd
Martin Trainer
Hank Lebioda
Bill Haas
$ Reshuffle within categories 29-33
Aaron Baddeley
S.Y. Noh
Sean O'Hair
Fabián Gómez
William McGirt
Cody Gribble
Ben Crane
Arjun Atwal
Camilo Villegas
Scott Brown
Greg Chalmers
Beyond No. 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Luke Donald
Vaughn Taylor
Sung Kang
Kevin Chappell
Grayson Murray
Tommy Gainey
Wesley Bryan
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
