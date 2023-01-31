Betting Stat Pack: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The statistical spotlight shines brightly on superstars Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.
|Rank
|Player
|11
|Tom Hoge
|15
|Viktor Hovland
|20
|Mark Hubbard
|24
|Luke Donald
|25
|Russell Knox
|T27
|Lanto Griffin
|30
|Matthew NeSmith
|31
|Jordan Spieth
|32
|Austin Smotherman
|33
|Erik van Rooyen
|37
|Lucas Glover
It's no secret that Pebble Beach has the smallest greens (on average) on TOUR. Gaining strokes on approach will give players the best scoring chances with the flat stick. The players who finished first, second and fourth in this category last year went solo second (Jordan Spieth), T4 (Troy Merritt) and win (Tom Hoge). Hoge leads this category in the 2022-23 portion of the season (14 events) as well.
|Rank
|Player
|T10
|Nate Lashley
|T10
|Seamus Power
|T10
|Jordan Spieth
|T17
|Viktor Hovland
|T17
|Matt Kuchar
|T17
|Denny McCarthy
|T25
|Ryan Armour
|T25
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|T25
|Adam Long
|T25
|Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith
Par-72 layouts suggest Par-5 scoring should be the advantage but the last eight winners have all ranked first or second in Par-4 scoring. The absence of length plus the Pro-Am format course set up should encourage scoring. The average winning score at this event since 2015 is pushing 19-under. Last year Tom Hoge joined five others who finished T9 or better on the leaderboard also in top 10 in this category.
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|12
|Maverick McNealy
|19
|Jordan Spieth
|T20
|Davis Riley
|22
|Trey Mullinax
|23
|Justin Rose
|25
|Rory Sabbatini
|27
|Scott Stallings
|28
|Peter Malnati
|48
|Richy Werenski
The last six events where Monterey Peninsula Country Club has been involved the winner has never posted worse than fifth in this category. The only exception to this rule was Daniel Berger in 2021 when Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill were the only two courses used and amateurs did not play (COVID-19 restrictions).
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2
|Matt Kuchar
|6
|Andrew Putnam
|7
|Denny McCarthy
|9
|Jonathan Byrd
|14
|Brendon Todd
|15
|Kevin Streelman
|16
|Tom Hoge
|T17
|Adam Long
|19
|Mark Hubbard
Racking up Greens In Regulation (GIR) is difficult enough. Racking up GIR on the smallest targets on TOUR for 36 holes with Mother Nature possibly providing wind and rain is even more difficult. Getting up and down to keep momentum will be a key this week.
