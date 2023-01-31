PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting DFS

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The statistical spotlight shines brightly on superstars Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.

    SG: Approach the Green

    RankPlayer
    11Tom Hoge
    15Viktor Hovland
    20Mark Hubbard
    24Luke Donald
    25Russell Knox
    T27Lanto Griffin
    30Matthew NeSmith
    31Jordan Spieth
    32Austin Smotherman
    33Erik van Rooyen
    37Lucas Glover

    It's no secret that Pebble Beach has the smallest greens (on average) on TOUR. Gaining strokes on approach will give players the best scoring chances with the flat stick. The players who finished first, second and fourth in this category last year went solo second (Jordan Spieth), T4 (Troy Merritt) and win (Tom Hoge). Hoge leads this category in the 2022-23 portion of the season (14 events) as well.

    Par-4 Scoring

    RankPlayer
    T10Nate Lashley
    T10Seamus Power
    T10Jordan Spieth
    T17Viktor Hovland
    T17Matt Kuchar
    T17Denny McCarthy
    T25Ryan Armour
    T25Matt Fitzpatrick
    T25Adam Long
    T25Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith

    Par-72 layouts suggest Par-5 scoring should be the advantage but the last eight winners have all ranked first or second in Par-4 scoring. The absence of length plus the Pro-Am format course set up should encourage scoring. The average winning score at this event since 2015 is pushing 19-under. Last year Tom Hoge joined five others who finished T9 or better on the leaderboard also in top 10 in this category.

    Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage

    RankPlayer
    5Viktor Hovland
    12Maverick McNealy
    19Jordan Spieth
    T20Davis Riley
    22Trey Mullinax
    23Justin Rose
    25Rory Sabbatini
    27Scott Stallings
    28Peter Malnati
    48Richy Werenski

    The last six events where Monterey Peninsula Country Club has been involved the winner has never posted worse than fifth in this category. The only exception to this rule was Daniel Berger in 2021 when Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill were the only two courses used and amateurs did not play (COVID-19 restrictions).

    Scrambling

    RankPlayer
    1Matt Fitzpatrick
    2Matt Kuchar
    6Andrew Putnam
    7Denny McCarthy
    9Jonathan Byrd
    14Brendon Todd
    15Kevin Streelman
    16Tom Hoge
    T17Adam Long
    19Mark Hubbard

    Racking up Greens In Regulation (GIR) is difficult enough. Racking up GIR on the smallest targets on TOUR for 36 holes with Mother Nature possibly providing wind and rain is even more difficult. Getting up and down to keep momentum will be a key this week.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org