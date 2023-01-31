Betting Stat Pack: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Par-72 layouts suggest Par-5 scoring should be the advantage but the last eight winners have all ranked first or second in Par-4 scoring. The absence of length plus the Pro-Am format course set up should encourage scoring. The average winning score at this event since 2015 is pushing 19-under. Last year Tom Hoge joined five others who finished T9 or better on the leaderboard also in top 10 in this category.