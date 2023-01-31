Major champions top two choices on the Monterey Peninsula

Spieth has become a staple on the leaderboards at Pebble, having finished second last year and T-3 in 2021. He’s making his first start since a tumultuous week at the Sony Open, when he grabbed the first-round lead with an opening 64 but ballooned to a second-round 75 to miss the cut. He has never missed the 54-hole cut at this event in 10 attempts.