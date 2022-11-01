Horses for Courses: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Viktor Hovland hopes to join an elite club as the two-time defending champion at World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba looks to make it three consecutive victories at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in Mexico this week.

RELATED: Expert Picks | Sleeper Picks

The PGA TOUR has visited the Greg Norman design since 2007 although the event was originally played in late winter in February or March before being moved to autumn for the 2013 edition. Hovland won this event in early November last year and in the first week of December in calendar 2020.

El Camaleon sits at Par-71 (36-35) and plays from 7,034 yards for the first time. An increase of 17 yards on the par-5 seventh is the only difference. It changes its colors as the tract navigates through mangroves, quarries and coastline over the 18 holes yet scoring can be found in each segment. The nines play almost evenly and scoring opportunities are abundant.

Sea Isle I Paspalum covers the entire property and runs smooth and true on the greens. Keeping the ball out of the canals and mangroves is the key. The rough is barely two inches so recovery shots are more than possible.

Of the three hardest holes, two greet the players at 16 and 18. The three par-5s interchange annually as the easiest on the course. Of the four par-3s, three play 155 yards or less.

The worst winning total here in the last six years is 19-under par. Of the nine champions in the autumn, six have posted 20-under or better. The "worst" was 17-under by Charley Hoffman in calendar 2014 (season 2015).

Mother Nature will have her say as thunderstorms and rain are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday but the final 54 holes should be spared. There have been plenty of rounds with preferred lies in closely mown areas over the years. That will NOT hurt scoring either!

To get the full picture be sure to read Rob Bolton's Power Rankings , Adam Stanley's The First Look and of course Statistically Speaking .

Giddy up! Let's find Horses for Courses!