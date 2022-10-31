-
Power Rankings: World Wide Technology
October 31, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Viktor Hovland is looking to defend his back-to-back titles at the World Wide Technology Championship. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
While there is a winner in every PGA TOUR event, it’s infrequent for any golfer individually to capture a victory. Now consider how rare it is to successfully defend a title.
Or maybe not.
Beginning with Viktor Hovland answering his 2020 title at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba with another a year ago, seven have turned the trick for the treat, including Max Homa (Fortinet Championship) and Rory McIlroy (THE CJ CUP at South Carolina) already this season.
No matter your success, you’re always chasing something or someone. Scroll past the projected contenders to learn who’s in Hovland’s crosshairs, why it was unlikely that he won at all at El Camaleón Golf Course, and more.
POWER RANKINGS: WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Taylor MontgomeryRookies have not thrived at El Camaleón, but he’s no ordinary rookie. After walking off the KFT with four top 10s, he’s opened his PGA TOUR career with a 3rd-T9-T15-T13 run.Rookies have not thrived at El Camaleón, but he’s no ordinary rookie. After walking off the KFT with four top 10s, he’s opened his PGA TOUR career with a 3rd-T9-T15-T13 run. 14 J.J. SpaunSince his debut here in 2016, he’s 6-for-6 with a T14 in 2017, a T3 in 2018 and a scoring average of 69. Since the FedEx St. Jude in August, he’s 6-for-6 with a trio of top 25s. In his prime.Since his debut here in 2016, he’s 6-for-6 with a T14 in 2017, a T3 in 2018 and a scoring average of 69. Since the FedEx St. Jude in August, he’s 6-for-6 with a trio of top 25s. In his prime. 13 Patrick RodgersSince opening the season with a missed cut at Silverado, every result has been better than the previous. Punctuated the patented surge with a T3 in Bermuda. Three top 20s at Mayakoba.Since opening the season with a missed cut at Silverado, every result has been better than the previous. Punctuated the patented surge with a T3 in Bermuda. Three top 20s at Mayakoba. 12 Maverick McNealyConverging trends are converging trends, no matter how relative. In last three starts, he finished a respective T10, T12 and T18. At Mayakoba, he’s 3-for-3 with top 15s in the last two.Converging trends are converging trends, no matter how relative. In last three starts, he finished a respective T10, T12 and T18. At Mayakoba, he’s 3-for-3 with top 15s in the last two. 11 Justin LowerAt 33, the tournament debutant is in the bull’s-eye of the age “requirement” for elevated expectations, but consistently strong form for months supersedes cosmic coincidences. He’s on fire.At 33, the tournament debutant is in the bull’s-eye of the age “requirement” for elevated expectations, but consistently strong form for months supersedes cosmic coincidences. He’s on fire. 10 Thomas DetrySwooped in for the runner-up and low-rookie finish at Port Royal on Sunday. He’s off to a blazing start as he juggles playing time on his native DP World Tour. Placed T22 here last year.Swooped in for the runner-up and low-rookie finish at Port Royal on Sunday. He’s off to a blazing start as he juggles playing time on his native DP World Tour. Placed T22 here last year. 9 Tony Finau
Season debut and first live action since going 3-1-0 at the Presidents Cup. Consecutive wins just three months ago. Two top 10s and a T16 among four cuts made in six trips to Mayakoba.

8 Brendon ToddThis served as the back half of that fabulous fortnight of consecutive wins in the fall of 2019. In the last 12 rounds at El Camaleón, he’s averaged 66.92! Two top 10s already in 2022-23.This served as the back half of that fabulous fortnight of consecutive wins in the fall of 2019. In the last 12 rounds at El Camaleón, he’s averaged 66.92! Two top 10s already in 2022-23. 7 Emiliano GrilloHe was built for El Camaleón, and he’s proved it. The world-class ball-striker has three top 10s and a solo 15th among five paydays here. Also has four top-five finishes in his last 10 starts.He was built for El Camaleón, and he’s proved it. The world-class ball-striker has three top 10s and a solo 15th among five paydays here. Also has four top-five finishes in his last 10 starts. 6 Seamus PowerThat he’s on the bounce from a victory is the best thing for him. He’s always in the present and he’s proven to sustain exceptional form. T11 here last year with two 67s and two 68s.That he’s on the bounce from a victory is the best thing for him. He’s always in the present and he’s proven to sustain exceptional form. T11 here last year with two 67s and two 68s. 5 Tom HogeHe turned the page on his largely quiet second half of the 2021-22 like a veteran. Already 4-for-4 this season, each going for a top 15. Sixth on TOUR in GIR. T3 at Mayakoba two years ago.He turned the page on his largely quiet second half of the 2021-22 like a veteran. Already 4-for-4 this season, each going for a top 15. Sixth on TOUR in GIR. T3 at Mayakoba two years ago. 4 Billy HorschelA Hors(chel) for a course! After scattering three starts here earlier in his career, he’s gone T21-T8-T5-T33 since 2018. In last three starts worldwide upon arrival, he’s gone T9-T10-T7.A Hors(chel) for a course! After scattering three starts here earlier in his career, he’s gone T21-T8-T5-T33 since 2018. In last three starts worldwide upon arrival, he’s gone T9-T10-T7. 3 Aaron WiseClose call here in 2020 (runner-up by a shot) punctuates three top 15s since 2018. Dynamite form throughout 2022 latest evidenced by a solo sixth at Congaree in his last start.Close call here in 2020 (runner-up by a shot) punctuates three top 15s since 2018. Dynamite form throughout 2022 latest evidenced by a solo sixth at Congaree in his last start. 2 Scottie SchefflerAlthough he’s toying (and toiling) with a new putter, El Camaleón first rewards the approach game, and he’s just fine in that department. T18 (2019) and solo fourth (2021) in two trips.Although he’s toying (and toiling) with a new putter, El Camaleón first rewards the approach game, and he’s just fine in that department. T18 (2019) and solo fourth (2021) in two trips. 1 Viktor HovlandHe’s been the man at Mayakoba for two years and his form remains solid, so he deserves this perch. In last eight rounds here, he’s averaged 14.5 GIR per; scoring average = 65.63.He’s been the man at Mayakoba for two years and his form remains solid, so he deserves this perch. In last eight rounds here, he’s averaged 14.5 GIR per; scoring average = 65.63.
Collin Morikawa, Jason Day and former champions Harris English (2013) and Matt Kuchar (2018) will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
Hovland is embarking on a goal that the previous 12 two-time defending champions have failed to fulfill – win three consecutive editions of the same tournament. It hasn’t been accomplished since Steve Stricker triumphed at the John Deere Classic in 2009, 2010 and 2011. Hovland was 13 years old when Stricker converted the threepeat.
It already was unusual when Hovland took the title at El Camaleón the first time. A cursory glance at the champions on the course suggest that only ball-strikers of a certain age prevail. They found what Ponce de León never did – the Fountain of Youth.
When Hovland was crowned the winner in 2020, he lowered the average age of the winners to 34. Granted, the tournament has evolved from an additional event in late winter (2007-2012) into a stand-alone competition in the fall (since 2013) but given how the peak years of talent have been getting younger, that’s still one for the old guard. When Hovland successfully defended, the emphasis on average age of the winners contributed more to the historical narrative than the overall direction of guys expected to be lifting the limestone chameleon trophy on Sunday. That said, the Norwegian, who turned just 25 in September, fulfills the archetype that has been rewarded time and again in the tournament.
El Camaleón is a par 71. Paspalum blankets the property. In part because Mayakoba is a resort but also because winds off the Gulf of Mexico can be unforgiving, greens are managed to release no longer than 11 feet on the Stimpmeter. So, when the breezes are light and because the routing tips at just 7,034 yards (which reflects an increase of 17 yards from last year, all on the par-5 seventh hole), the tournament becomes a green-light special. Primary rough remains trimmed to just over two inches.
In his title defense, Hovland established the tournament record by completing 72 holes in 23-under 261. The field’s scoring average of 69.097 also was a new mark. With largely favorable conditions forecast this week, at least after the opening round during which rain and storms are promised to threaten, that’s a fair target for the field of 132. Wind will affect a few shots at times, but it won’t be a primary challenge.
Neither will be the par 3s. Once again, they were the easiest set of 50 courses all of last season. Hovland average 2.75 on them, but he also paced the field in par-5 scoring at a tidy 4.08. Although tee-to-green proficiency is priority A in every shootout, capitalizing on the par 5s will be necessary to linger on the leaderboard.
NOTE: ShotLink is not utilized for this tournament.
