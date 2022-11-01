-
-
Expert Picks: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
-
November 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 01, 2022
- Tony Finau is a favorite to do well this week at Mayakoba. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's World Wide Techonology Championship at Mayakoba in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP AT MAYAKOBA
EXPERT PICKS: WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP AT MAYAKOBA
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 319 2,141 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 384 2,126 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 456
2,112
PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 966
2,010
TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 1,161
1,968
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,173
1,964
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 319 2,141 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 384 2,126 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 456
2,112
PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 966
2,010
TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 1,161
1,968
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,173
1,964
-
-