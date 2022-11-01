-
DAILY FANTASY
Statistically Speaking: Scottie Scheffler has the stats to reclaim world No.1
November 01, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Scottie Scheffler could regain his OWGR No. 1 ranking with a win at Mayakoba. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads back to Mexico for the 16th edition of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba where you better be ready to go low… or perhaps give two-time reigning champion Viktor Hovland incorrect directions to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza so he gets lost.
Hovland leads the field of 132 at El Camaleon Golf Club, a resort course where scoring, scoring and more scoring is the recipe for success. The Par-71 (36-35) doesn't offer much bite from the back tees at 7,034 yards but the pros know they can't win a shootout from the mangroves, quarries or canals scattered throughout the 18 holes.
As such a reasonable level of accuracy becomes paramount and ball-strikers rejoice. While trouble appears to be around every corner so are scoring opportunities. Even if the wind blows, and it usually does to some extent, the fairways have plenty of landing area. Large Paspalum greens and light Paspalum rough provide accessible recoveries and true putting surfaces. It's not surprising that low scores pop here annually.
Hovland has set the new normal as he racked up 53 birdies over the last two years and set the tournament scoring record plus tied the record margin of victory (four shots).
As mentioned in Horses for Courses most anything short of 20-under isn't going to factor this week. In addition to Hovland's tournament record set last year the course record of 61 was matched for the first time since 2008.
Here are the key numbers to factor into your fantasy and betting choices this week.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season; World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba does not use ShotLink lasers.
Finding GIR is always the formula in a shootout. Start there and navigate the pure Sea Isle I Paspalum putting surfaces and watch the birdies rack up. Remember, big resort fairways should be hit by most. Of the nine autumn winners, eight have ranked T11 or better. Those of you who are curious for KFT graduates stats please click here and navigate.
Rank Player 1 Scottie Scheffler 4 Russell Knox 5 Tony Finau 15 Hayden Buckley 19 Brandon Wu 20 Lee Hodges 21 Aaron Wise 22 Joseph Bramlett 23 Aaron Rai 24 Martin Laird 25 Nick Hardy
Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage
Once the divots are fixed time to cash in with the flat stick. Pars are just fine this week, better than bogeys, but seven of the last nine winners have either led or co-led the field in Birdies.
Rank Player 5 Viktor Hovland 8 Scottie Scheffler 12 Maverick McNealy 14 Danny Lee T20 Davis Riley 23 Justin Rose 25 Rory Sabbatini T32 Keith Mitchell 34 Jason Day 35 Aaron Wise
The group of four par-3s plays annually as one of the easiest quartets on TOUR. The three par-5s at El Camaleon play as the easiest during the week. Time to take advantage as six of the last seven winners have ranked T12 or better with five T4 or better.
Rank Player T5 Scottie Scheffler T12 Keith Mitchell T14 Tony Finau T14 Mark Hubbard T14 Maverick McNealy T17 Cameron Champ T17 Seamus Power T24 Erik van Rooyen T24 Aaron Wise T24 Brandon Wu
The 2018 winner Patton Kizzire was the last to post a round in the 70s (70). The last four champs have been all 60s, all the way. In fact, the top 39 players last year were 10-under or better and the top 31 the season before that. Score!
Rank Player 2 Tony Finau T3 Tom Hoge T3 Davis Riley T3 Scottie Scheffler 6 Keith Mitchell T7 Brian Harman T7 Adam Svensson T13 Aaron Wise T15 Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam T15 Maverick McNealy, JT Poston
The Bottom Line
Seamus Power will look to mimic Brendon Todd with the Bermuda-Mayakoba double but the Irishman has plenty of players in his way including former world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler (+900 at BetMGM Sportsbook) features predominantly above. Aaron Wise (+2000) and Maverick McNealy (+3000) pop as well for folks looking to play outside of the heavy chalk. Good luck!
Editor’s Note: For those paying attention Glass correctly pointed to Seamus Power as the top dog by the numbers ahead of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at +2200 on BetMGM Sportsbook. Credit where it is due Mr. Glasscott. Well played.
