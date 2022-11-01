Statistically Speaking: Scottie Scheffler has the stats to reclaim world No.1

The PGA TOUR heads back to Mexico for the 16th edition of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba where you better be ready to go low… or perhaps give two-time reigning champion Viktor Hovland incorrect directions to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza so he gets lost.

Hovland leads the field of 132 at El Camaleon Golf Club, a resort course where scoring, scoring and more scoring is the recipe for success. The Par-71 (36-35) doesn't offer much bite from the back tees at 7,034 yards but the pros know they can't win a shootout from the mangroves, quarries or canals scattered throughout the 18 holes.

As such a reasonable level of accuracy becomes paramount and ball-strikers rejoice. While trouble appears to be around every corner so are scoring opportunities. Even if the wind blows, and it usually does to some extent, the fairways have plenty of landing area. Large Paspalum greens and light Paspalum rough provide accessible recoveries and true putting surfaces. It's not surprising that low scores pop here annually.

Hovland has set the new normal as he racked up 53 birdies over the last two years and set the tournament scoring record plus tied the record margin of victory (four shots).

As mentioned in Horses for Courses most anything short of 20-under isn't going to factor this week. In addition to Hovland's tournament record set last year the course record of 61 was matched for the first time since 2008.

Here are the key numbers to factor into your fantasy and betting choices this week.

Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season; World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba does not use ShotLink lasers.

Greens in Regulation