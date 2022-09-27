Horses for Courses: Sanderson Farms Championship

Horses for Courses High Five

- Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022; minimum two top 10 finishes.

Sam Burns (Win: +1000; Top 5: +225; Top 10: +100; Top 20: -190)

The Louisiana native feels right at home at the Country Club of Jackson as this is the site of his first professional start. He returns to defend his title and tournament scoring record where he posted 26 birdies against just four bogeys. Cashed in four of five starts and his aggregate is 44-under. Next best is T3 in 2019 season. Low rounds of 64 (2020 season) and 65 (2022 season). Scoring average 69.56. Second consecutive winner to lead the field in Ball-Striking, SG: Off the Tee and SG: Tee to Green. No. 1 all-time money leader.

Peter Malnati (Win: +15000; Top 5: +2500; Top 10: +1200; Top 20: +550)

Winner of the 2016 (season) event on debut. Closed with 63 in 2021. Impressive 22 of 26 career rounds are par or better. Cashed six times from seven attempts. Scoring aggregate is 53-under. Scoring average 69.96. One of two winners to lead the field in SG: Putting. No. 2 all-time money leader. Three consecutive years playing the weekend.

Denny McCarthy (Win: +2800; Top 5: +500; Top 10: +225; Top 20: +110)

Had a missed cut on debut but his last four visits resulted in T17-T6-T18-T7. Sat one back after 54 holes last year before a closing 73. Sat two back after 54 holes in 2021. Streak of 16 straight rounds in the red ended on Sunday last year. Two career best rounds (65-65) preceded that 73. Aggregate of 44-under in his last four visits. 272 total last year is the best of the bunch. Scoring average 69.06.

Henrik Norlander (Win: +10000; Top 5: +1800; Top 10: +800; Top 20: +350)

After T39-MC in his first two visits, the Swede has cracked the code. Backed up T4 in 2021with T4 last year and he keeps improving. Total of 273 in 2021 included a closing round of 65. Last year it was 268 with a closing 64. Worst round in his last eight is 70. Don't leave early!

Kevin Streelman (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1400; Top 10: +650; Top 20: +300)

Cashed in four of six events in his career including four of the last five. T31 last year was the only finish outside T18. 2020 season cashed T4 with 64 on Sunday. Played the final 54 holes that season 16-under. T10 in 2018 followed T18 in 2017. Best round is 63 to open 2017.