Horses for Courses: Sanderson Farms Championship
September 27, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from Sanderson Farms
The race to Thanksgiving begins this week as the Sanderson Farms Championship kicks off eight straight weeks to fatten up on FedExCup (or fantasy, DFS, or betting) points before the holidays as the wrap around season continues its final iteration.
The Country Club of Jackson picked up tournament hosting duties in the 2014-15 season. The John Fought redesign will play to Par 72 at 7,461 yards. It's also back to Bermudagrass this week. The Champion Bermuda greens annually run quickly. The blend of 419 Bermuda/Zoysia rough is only two inches on average.
The average winning score over the previous eight events is around 19-under par. Sam Burns is back to defend the trophy after he set the tournament scoring record of 22-under.
Nick Taylor posted 16-under in the inaugural event, the highest winning total, while Will Zalatoris (not entered) set the course record last season with a 61 in Round 2.
As always get more info in Rob Bolton's Power Rankings, Adam Stanley's The First Look and also Statistically Speaking, but first let's find the horses for this course!
Horses for Courses High Five
- Players listed only if they are in the field for 2022; minimum two top 10 finishes.
Sam Burns (Win: +1000; Top 5: +225; Top 10: +100; Top 20: -190)
The Louisiana native feels right at home at the Country Club of Jackson as this is the site of his first professional start. He returns to defend his title and tournament scoring record where he posted 26 birdies against just four bogeys. Cashed in four of five starts and his aggregate is 44-under. Next best is T3 in 2019 season. Low rounds of 64 (2020 season) and 65 (2022 season). Scoring average 69.56. Second consecutive winner to lead the field in Ball-Striking, SG: Off the Tee and SG: Tee to Green. No. 1 all-time money leader.
Peter Malnati (Win: +15000; Top 5: +2500; Top 10: +1200; Top 20: +550)
Winner of the 2016 (season) event on debut. Closed with 63 in 2021. Impressive 22 of 26 career rounds are par or better. Cashed six times from seven attempts. Scoring aggregate is 53-under. Scoring average 69.96. One of two winners to lead the field in SG: Putting. No. 2 all-time money leader. Three consecutive years playing the weekend.
Denny McCarthy (Win: +2800; Top 5: +500; Top 10: +225; Top 20: +110)
Had a missed cut on debut but his last four visits resulted in T17-T6-T18-T7. Sat one back after 54 holes last year before a closing 73. Sat two back after 54 holes in 2021. Streak of 16 straight rounds in the red ended on Sunday last year. Two career best rounds (65-65) preceded that 73. Aggregate of 44-under in his last four visits. 272 total last year is the best of the bunch. Scoring average 69.06.
Henrik Norlander (Win: +10000; Top 5: +1800; Top 10: +800; Top 20: +350)
After T39-MC in his first two visits, the Swede has cracked the code. Backed up T4 in 2021with T4 last year and he keeps improving. Total of 273 in 2021 included a closing round of 65. Last year it was 268 with a closing 64. Worst round in his last eight is 70. Don't leave early!
Kevin Streelman (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1400; Top 10: +650; Top 20: +300)
Cashed in four of six events in his career including four of the last five. T31 last year was the only finish outside T18. 2020 season cashed T4 with 64 on Sunday. Played the final 54 holes that season 16-under. T10 in 2018 followed T18 in 2017. Best round is 63 to open 2017.
Odds sourced on Tuesday, September 23th at 2 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Pipped at the Post
JT Poston (Win: +2000): Just missed joining the party above! Shot 70 from the final group for solo third in 2021. MC last year broke a streak of five straight paydays. Of his six opening rounds five are in the 60s including 64 in 2020 (T11). Only one round of 10 in the 60s on the weekend.
Hayden Buckley (Win: +10000): Grew up in Tupelo. Sponsor's invite in 2019 made the cut (T63). Returned last year to co-lead the field in GIR and cash T4 (-20). Posted three rounds of 67 or better with 23 birdies and an eagle. It just means more.
William McGirt (Win: +25000): South Carolina native loves a bit of Bermuda here. T25 or better in four of five starts here including a pair of top 10s. All 18 rounds here are par or better. Posted all four in the 60s last year for T17. He's never had an over par round in Mississippi on the PGA TOUR.
CT Pan (Win: +15000): Streak is at seven consecutive rounds in the 60s. Posted 13-under for T12 in 2021 and backed it up with 18-under T11 in 2022. 32-under from 10 career rounds. Scoring average of 68.80.
Luke List (Win: +8000): T2 in 2017 season is his best in six starts. Nothing worse than T28 from his three paydays. T17 last year included closing 68-65.
Sahith Theegala (Win: +1800): Quick learner! MC in 2021 but led or co-led after the first three rounds last year. Opened with 64 but closed with 71 for T8. Only squared four bogeys for the week but three came on Sunday.
Keegan Bradley (Win: +4000): Opened 66-65 to lead by two after 36 holes two years ago before cashing T4. MC last season as 3-under (69-72) wasn't enough to play the weekend.
Ryan Armour (Win: +15000): Led the field in Proximity and was second in SG: Putting en route to his win in 2018 season. Holds the record for margin of victory at five. Only one of his last 12 rounds here is in the 60s. Caution.
Nick Taylor (Win: +8000): Inaugural winner at Country Club of Jackson posted T26 or better in his first four visits. He's not seen the weekend in his last three. Careful.
Emiliano Grillo (Win: +3300): Never MC from three tries. Never better than T35 or worse than T39 from those three starts.
Anders Albertson (Win: +50000): Returns after co-leading the field in GIR in 2019 where he cashed T5.
Nicholas Lindheim (Win: +15000): Three events and nothing worse than T26. All 12 round par or better. Last visit was 2019 season.
