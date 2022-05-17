Horses for Courses: 104th PGA Championship

Southern Hills Country Club just outside of Tulsa hosts the PGA Championship for the fourth time and the eighth major championship in club history.

Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner were in charge of bringing Southern Hills into the 21st century while maintaining its original test. The renovation/modernization lasted 10 months spanning 2018-19 and involved using old aerial photography to reintroduce Maxwell's original design concepts.

Gone are the days of heavy tree lined fairways with penal rough for inaccurate shots. The forest is now just the trees and the rough reduced to just over two inches to encourage recovery play as the original design suggests.

Closely mown areas surrounding the greens will catch the shots that are unable to hold the greens averaging less than 5,100 square feet. Decisions will have to be made as major championship golf courses do not reward marginal golf shots. The greens no longer have protective edges to prop up shots without spin; down the hill they go just as was the thought in the 1930s.

Maxwell's greens complexes are known for sweeping undulations so missing on the proper side is paramount. Putts riding the crests of waves or navigating down the slopes will need to be weighted perfectly. Throw in the wind in this part of the country and there's nothing easy about it.

The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship was the first major event after the redesign. Played the last week in May to Par 70 at 6,902 Alex Cejka posted 272 to win by four shots as only seven players broke par. The top 10 were Even or better for the week. This week Par-70 is also the measuring stick but the track can stretch to almost 7,600 yards if Kerry Haigh and the PGA of America need.

As this track hasn't hosted a major or TOUR event since 2007, I'm looking at classic stats when a "new" track is used. Players who find the most GIR won't have to make decisions from closely mown areas. It's easier to find GIR from the fairways than the rough. Lagging putts and saving pars also will be major factors in winning the second major championship of the season.

The deepest field of 156 contains 20 club professionals, the reigning Senior PGA champion and zero amateurs. The top 65 and ties play the final two rounds. The winner will take home the Wannamaker Trophy, 600 FedExCup points and a five year exemption on TOUR on top of the prize pool which has yet to be announced.

Let's find some horses for courses!