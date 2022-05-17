-
Horses for Courses: 104th PGA Championship
May 17, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm on his confidence level after winning Mexico Open
Southern Hills Country Club just outside of Tulsa hosts the PGA Championship for the fourth time and the eighth major championship in club history.
Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner were in charge of bringing Southern Hills into the 21st century while maintaining its original test. The renovation/modernization lasted 10 months spanning 2018-19 and involved using old aerial photography to reintroduce Maxwell's original design concepts.
Gone are the days of heavy tree lined fairways with penal rough for inaccurate shots. The forest is now just the trees and the rough reduced to just over two inches to encourage recovery play as the original design suggests.
Closely mown areas surrounding the greens will catch the shots that are unable to hold the greens averaging less than 5,100 square feet. Decisions will have to be made as major championship golf courses do not reward marginal golf shots. The greens no longer have protective edges to prop up shots without spin; down the hill they go just as was the thought in the 1930s.
Maxwell's greens complexes are known for sweeping undulations so missing on the proper side is paramount. Putts riding the crests of waves or navigating down the slopes will need to be weighted perfectly. Throw in the wind in this part of the country and there's nothing easy about it.
The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship was the first major event after the redesign. Played the last week in May to Par 70 at 6,902 Alex Cejka posted 272 to win by four shots as only seven players broke par. The top 10 were Even or better for the week. This week Par-70 is also the measuring stick but the track can stretch to almost 7,600 yards if Kerry Haigh and the PGA of America need.
As this track hasn't hosted a major or TOUR event since 2007, I'm looking at classic stats when a "new" track is used. Players who find the most GIR won't have to make decisions from closely mown areas. It's easier to find GIR from the fairways than the rough. Lagging putts and saving pars also will be major factors in winning the second major championship of the season.
The deepest field of 156 contains 20 club professionals, the reigning Senior PGA champion and zero amateurs. The top 65 and ties play the final two rounds. The winner will take home the Wannamaker Trophy, 600 FedExCup points and a five year exemption on TOUR on top of the prize pool which has yet to be announced.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/Cuts Made)
Top 10 Since 2017
Most Recent Finish Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
(Win, Top 10, Top 20)
Brooks Koepka (9/9) T2 (2021) 5 7 +4000; +350; +160 Louis Oosthuizen (9/12) T2 (2021) 2 5 +8000; +600; +260 Padraig Harrington (11/22) T4 (2021) 3 6 +50000; +2800; +1100 Shane Lowry (7/10) T4 (2021) 2 3 +3500; +275; +125 Harry Higgs (1/1) T4 (2021) 1 1 +35000; +2500; +1100 Justin Rose (13/19) T8 (2021) 5 10 +15000; +1100; +450 Collin Morikawa (2/2) T8 (2021) 2 2 +2000; +200; -110 Rickie Fowler (10/12) T8 (2021) 3 5 +15000 ;+1200; +550 Tony Finau (6/7) T8 (2021) 3 3 +5000; +450; +200 Jon Rahm (4/5) T8 (2021) 2 3 +1200; +130; -165 Scottie Scheffler (2/2) T8 (2021) 2 2 +1200; +130; -165 Kevin Streelman (5/9) T8 (2021) 1 2 +25000; +1800; +750 Abraham Ancer (3/3) T8 (2021) 1 2 +8000; +700; +333 Will Zalatoris (1/1) T8 (2021) 1 1 +3500; +333; +140 Dustin Johnson (9/12) T2 (2020) 6 7 +2500; +240; +110 Jason Day (10/12) T4 (2020) 6 9 +8000; +600; +260 Bryson DeChambeau (3/5) T4 (2020) 1 1 +6600; +650; +300 Matthew Wolff (1/1) T4 (2020) 1 1 +15000; +1100; +450 Xander Schauffele (3/5) T10 (2020) 1 2 +2500; +225; +100 Joel Dahmen (3/3) T10 (2020) 1 1 +25000; +1400; +550 Cameron Champ (2/3) T10 (2020) 1 1 +15000; +1000; +450 Patrick Cantlay (5/5) T3 (2019) 1 2 +2200; +200; -110 Jordan Spieth (7/9) T3 (2019) 2 4 +2000; +190; -125 Luke List (2/4) 6th (2019) 1 1 +20000; +1200; +500 Gary Woodland (8/10) T8 (2019) 2 4 +10000; +900; +400 Rory McIlroy (12/13) T8 (2019) 6 8 +1600; +150; -135 Adam Scott (16/21) T8 (2019) 6 13 +8000; +700; +275 Matt Kuchar (6/13) T8 (2019) 4 6 +15000; +1000; +400 Erik van Rooyen (2/3) T8 (2019) 1 1 +20000; +1000; +450 Tiger Woods (17/21) 2nd (2018) 9 11 +6600; +600; +260 Stewart Cink (12/20) T4 (2018) 3 7 +30000; +2000; +700 Francesco Molinari (11/11) T6 (2018) 3 4 +25000; +1600; +700 Justin Thomas (5/6) T6 (2018) 2 3 +1600; +150; -135 Thomas Pieters (3/5) T6 (2018) 1 2 +15000; +1100; +500 Tyrrell Hatton (5/7) T10 (2018) 2 3 +6600; +500; +225 Patrick Reed (6/8) T2 (2017) 1 4 +12500; +1000; +400 Hideki Matsuyama (9/9) T5 (2017) 2 5 +2800; +250; +110 Kevin Kisner (4/7) T7 (2017) 1 4 +25000; +1600; +650 Select Other Winners Most Recent Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS Jason Dufner (7/13) Win (2013) 3 3 +50000; +4000;+2200 Keegan Bradley (9/11) Win (2011) 2 4 +8000; +600; +250 Martin Kaymer (6/13) Win (2010) 3 4 +40000; +2800; +1200
Odds sourced on Tuesday, May 17th at 1 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Notes
- Defending champion Phil Mickelson is not entered.
- 47 of the top 50 OWGR entered.
- Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Harris English all miss through illness or injury.
- Collin Morikawa (2020) is the last debut winner and first since Keegan Bradley (2011).
- Multiple winners entered include Tiger Woods (4), Brooks Koepka (2) and Rory McIlroy (2).
- Shaun Micheel (2003) is the only player to make his first victory on TOUR the PGA Championship.
- Mickelson is the oldest winner at 50 while the youngest is Gene Sarazen at 20.
- Jordan Spieth will complete the career grand slam with a victory.
- Billy Horschel has cashed eight straight but none better than T23.
- Webb Simpson has cashed seven straight but nothing inside the top 10.
- Russell Henley has a run of six in a row but the last four are T37 or worse.
- USA has won six straight PGA Championships.
- USA has won 16 of the last 21 major championships.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 1 Jon Rahm 2 Will Zalatoris 3 Justin Thomas 4 Luke List 5 Rory McIlroy 6 Matt Fitzpatrick 7 Daniel Berger 8 Russell Henley 9 Hideki Matsuyama 10 Joaquin Niemann 10 Chris Kirk 12 Jordan Spieth 13 Xander Schauffele 15 Keegan Bradley Strokes Gained: Putting Rank Player 2 Tyrrell Hatton 4 Cameron Smith 5 Beau Hossler 6 Lucas Herbert 7 Billy Horschel 9 Matt Kuchar 13 Shane Lowry 15 Troy Merritt 16 Mackenzie Hughes 18 Kevin Kisner 19 Matt Fitzpatrick 20 Marc Leishman 21 Adam Scott 22 Tommy Fleetwood Scrambling Rank Player 1 Matt Kuchar 2 Shane Lowry 3 Matt Fitzpatrick 5 Justin Thomas 6 Daniel Berger 7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8 Tom Hoge 10 Jordan Spieth 11 Alex Noren 12 Patrick Cantlay 14 Troy Merritt 15 Mito Pereira 17 Seamus Power 22 Hideki Matsuyama 22 Xander Schauffele Multiple Major Champions Entered Wins (last) Tiger Woods 15 (2019 Masters) Brooks Koepka 4 (2019 PGA) Rory McIlroy 4 (2014 PGA) Jordan Spieth 3 (2017 Open) Padraig Harrington 3 (2008 PGA) Collin Morikawa 2 (2021 Open) Dustin Johnson 2 (2020 Masters) Zach Johnson 2 (2015 Open) Bubba Watson 2 (2014 Masters) Martin Kaymer 2 (2014 US Open)
