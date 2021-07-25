×
SG: Putting

SG: Putting

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVERAGE TOTAL SG:PUTTING MEASURED ROUNDS
1 1 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .979 46.994 48
2 3 J.T. Poston 83 .762 57.135 75
3 4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .760 24.306 32
4 5 Jason Kokrak 79 .756 45.384 60
5 6 Ian Poulter 68 .724 34.032 47
6 7 Zach Johnson 78 .714 49.993 70
7 2 Brendon Todd 87 .702 45.660 65
8 8 Patrick Reed 73 .652 37.793 58
9 11 Xander Schauffele 67 .602 28.295 47
10 10 Rhein Gibson 56 .600 21.600 36
11 12 Kevin Kisner 69 .591 32.529 55
12 14 Cameron Smith 73 .576 30.546 53
13 9 Chesson Hadley 68 .570 29.663 52
14 16 Brian Harman 91 .552 39.168 71
15 17 Adam Scott 62 .550 26.941 49
16 15 Patton Kizzire 92 .519 42.034 81
17 19 Webb Simpson 61 .508 22.872 45
T18 T26 Adam Hadwin 82 .502 36.645 73
T18 21 Cameron Tringale 86 .502 37.128 74
T18 20 Harris English 79 .502 31.105 62
21 13 Hunter Mahan 59 .491 20.140 41
22 22 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 .488 22.918 47
23 23 Joaquin Niemann 89 .482 35.199 73
24 25 Mackenzie Hughes 82 .473 30.261 64
25 24 Hank Lebioda 70 .471 23.564 50
26 T26 Sam Burns 72 .462 26.359 57
27 28 Daniel Berger 71 .455 25.933 57
T28 18 Kris Ventura 72 .443 22.147 50
T28 T33 Denny McCarthy 86 .443 31.888 72
T28 T29 Justin Rose 50 .443 14.619 33
31 32 Jordan Spieth 76 .436 25.277 58
32 35 Bryson DeChambeau 67 .418 21.716 52
33 T36 Brice Garnett 90 .411 25.879 63
34 T36 Alex Noren 78 .407 26.889 66
35 38 Matt Jones 90 .404 28.256 70
36 46 Ryan Armour 76 .395 25.678 65
37 T33 Aaron Baddeley 54 .394 13.379 34
38 39 Sungjae Im 107 .392 36.468 93
39 T42 Pat Perez 96 .386 28.561 74
40 T29 Andrew Putnam 85 .376 25.556 68
41 31 Austin Cook 72 .374 23.552 63
42 T49 Michael Gligic 80 .373 20.887 56
43 40 Abraham Ancer 85 .366 23.774 65
44 51 Brandt Snedeker 82 .360 23.745 66
45 41 Brooks Koepka 52 .349 13.259 38
46 47 Jimmy Walker 74 .325 20.479 63
47 T42 Lanto Griffin 89 .319 23.618 74
T48 44 Troy Merritt 98 .318 24.780 78
T48 56 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 .318 19.079 60
50 48 Charley Hoffman 95 .309 21.913 71
51 45 Vaughn Taylor 80 .293 18.137 62
52 52 Billy Horschel 81 .291 15.416 53
53 54 Patrick Cantlay 69 .278 14.436 52
54 55 James Hahn 64 .277 14.979 54
55 T64 Martin Trainer 59 .265 12.175 46
56 58 Marc Leishman 71 .259 13.214 51
57 61 Peter Malnati 78 .258 15.466 60
58 57 Mark Hubbard 94 .253 21.539 85
59 53 Bill Haas 44 .243 7.060 29
60 T59 Talor Gooch 87 .233 17.043 73
61 T49 David Hearn 68 .232 10.693 46
62 T79 Matthew Wolff 52 .223 9.570 43
63 68 Beau Hossler 86 .219 14.435 66
64 62 Robert Streb 70 .207 11.613 56
T65 63 Ryan Palmer 71 .205 11.660 57
T65 T64 Cam Davis 82 .205 16.024 78
67 66 Jon Rahm 74 .203 10.560 52
68 67 Scottie Scheffler 93 .190 12.905 68
69 75 Brian Gay 64 .177 9.911 56
70 71 Carlos Ortiz 83 .173 12.282 71
71 T59 Ben Taylor 48 .172 4.631 27
72 T73 Max Homa 81 .170 9.371 55
73 92 Kevin Tway 60 .167 7.843 47
T74 81 Stewart Cink 74 .165 10.239 62
T74 T76 Seamus Power 50 .165 5.609 34
T74 T76 Viktor Hovland 74 .165 8.918 54
77 T79 Vincent Whaley 82 .161 9.021 56
78 82 Lee Westwood 53 .157 6.128 39
79 86 Brian Stuard 100 .155 12.673 82
80 T73 Dustin Johnson 61 .151 7.263 48
81 T76 Harry Higgs 70 .149 9.417 63
82 114 Jonathan Byrd 44 .148 3.549 24
83 83 Rory Sabbatini 71 .145 9.146 63
84 69 Adam Long 83 .142 9.499 67
85 70 Maverick McNealy 72 .141 8.153 58
86 T84 Rory McIlroy 61 .136 6.372 47
87 88 Matt Wallace 59 .125 4.633 37
T88 T89 Russell Henley 75 .120 7.932 66
T88 99 Ben Martin 48 .120 3.609 30
90 91 Tyrrell Hatton 57 .118 4.856 41
91 T84 Sebastian Cappelen 54 .116 4.177 36
92 93 Nick Taylor 88 .115 9.053 79
T93 72 Charles Howell III 70 .114 6.034 53
T93 94 Tim Wilkinson 46 .114 2.737 24
T95 95 Jason Day 66 .112 6.042 54
T95 107 Scott Brown 80 .112 6.974 62
97 101 Matt Kuchar 67 .103 5.433 53
98 87 Chris Kirk 78 .091 5.724 63
99 100 Adam Schenk 100 .088 6.546 74
100 102 Michael Thompson 74 .078 5.119 66
101 T103 Patrick Rodgers 100 .075 5.673 76
102 T103 Sebastián Muñoz 93 .063 4.829 77
103 105 Erik van Rooyen 65 .053 2.737 52
104 98 Sepp Straka 94 .050 3.572 71
105 106 Corey Conners 91 .049 3.323 68
106 125 Charl Schwartzel 82 .044 2.936 67
107 T115 Scott Stallings 76 .041 2.634 64
108 97 Richy Werenski 84 .035 2.670 77
T109 T108 C.T. Pan 76 .034 1.995 59
T109 T108 Justin Thomas 71 .034 1.773 52
111 96 Satoshi Kodaira 74 .033 1.969 60
112 110 Branden Grace 73 .026 1.390 53
113 111 Doc Redman 76 .024 1.583 65
114 T130 Sam Ryder 84 .016 1.020 62
115 133 Tony Finau 81 .013 .710 56
116 113 Harold Varner III 80 .011 .737 67
117 T89 Rafael Campos 58 .008 .310 37
T118 T115 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.002 -.097 46
T118 117 Wyndham Clark 78 -.002 -.137 67
120 118 Kevin Streelman 90 -.005 -.384 72
121 119 Hudson Swafford 70 -.013 -.693 54
122 120 Kevin Na 70 -.014 -.818 58
123 T127 Bo Hoag 87 -.017 -1.214 73
124 121 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.018 -.936 52
125 122 Lucas Glover 86 -.024 -1.638 69
126 112 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.026 -1.636 63
127 124 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.033 -1.289 39
128 126 Tom Lewis 82 -.039 -2.666 68
129 138 Gary Woodland 64 -.063 -3.259 52
130 143 Rickie Fowler 76 -.067 -4.193 63
131 139 Roger Sloan 78 -.077 -4.299 56
132 T130 Si Woo Kim 83 -.086 -5.930 69
133 132 Paul Casey 63 -.088 -4.057 46
134 134 Danny Willett 51 -.096 -2.692 28
135 135 Brandon Hagy 74 -.098 -5.267 54
136 159 Keith Mitchell 76 -.108 -5.956 55
137 136 Phil Mickelson 64 -.110 -5.615 51
138 137 Brendan Steele 78 -.115 -7.498 65
139 165 Michael Kim 69 -.117 -5.867 50
140 T154 Luke Donald 54 -.118 -5.070 43
141 129 Chase Seiffert 78 -.121 -6.524 54
142 123 Josh Teater 50 -.132 -4.092 31
143 148 Sung Kang 84 -.146 -10.353 71
144 T127 Mark Anderson 54 -.161 -4.817 30
145 141 Francesco Molinari 42 -.162 -5.031 31
146 142 J.B. Holmes 50 -.164 -7.233 44
147 T146 Will Gordon 88 -.165 -10.893 66
148 144 Tom Hoge 88 -.169 -13.194 78
149 145 Kramer Hickok 65 -.181 -9.067 50
150 T146 Will Zalatoris 82 -.182 -10.937 60
151 T149 Kelly Kraft 44 -.190 -5.122 27
152 153 Shane Lowry 67 -.201 -10.242 51
153 160 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.205 -11.710 57
154 140 Sean O'Hair 49 -.210 -8.825 42
T155 157 Bubba Watson 71 -.211 -11.391 54
T155 151 Scott Harrington 79 -.211 -12.898 61
157 T149 Nate Lashley 72 -.233 -12.807 55
158 166 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.241 -12.772 53
159 156 Martin Laird 74 -.243 -14.815 61
160 161 Fabián Gómez 54 -.260 -8.333 32
161 T162 Chris Baker 54 -.264 -8.970 34
162 168 K.H. Lee 94 -.268 -20.636 77
163 164 Jim Herman 60 -.273 -14.462 53
164 152 Ryan Moore 44 -.280 -11.486 41
165 158 Andrew Landry 64 -.289 -16.469 57
166 170 Collin Morikawa 69 -.310 -16.140 52
167 174 Camilo Villegas 73 -.322 -19.658 61
168 167 Doug Ghim 84 -.328 -21.643 66
169 173 Robby Shelton 80 -.335 -23.138 69
170 171 Russell Knox 88 -.339 -25.118 74
171 T162 Cameron Percy 77 -.355 -19.858 56
172 172 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.371 -19.267 52
T173 181 Ryan Brehm 56 -.398 -13.122 33
T173 T175 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.398 -30.266 76
175 T175 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.400 -19.216 48
176 178 Nick Watney 56 -.401 -16.045 40
177 177 Henrik Norlander 86 -.404 -29.499 73
178 T182 J.J. Spaun 72 -.410 -20.506 50
179 169 Joel Dahmen 78 -.411 -24.655 60
180 180 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.430 -28.367 66
181 T186 Jason Dufner 84 -.431 -30.173 70
182 188 Chez Reavie 80 -.451 -29.302 65
183 T182 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.470 -25.389 54
184 179 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.500 -15.496 31
185 T186 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.502 -28.090 56
186 191 K.J. Choi 52 -.533 -21.862 41
187 194 Tyler Duncan 90 -.537 -38.633 72
188 192 Danny Lee 61 -.538 -30.683 57
189 184 Sergio Garcia 65 -.545 -29.441 54
190 189 Scott Piercy 73 -.555 -33.281 60
191 190 Keegan Bradley 82 -.566 -39.587 70
192 195 Aaron Wise 68 -.588 -34.102 58
193 196 Luke List 85 -.597 -41.203 69
194 193 D.J. Trahan 66 -.603 -26.520 44
195 198 Padraig Harrington 44 -.630 -17.648 28
196 197 John Huh 56 -.631 -30.896 49
197 202 Michael Gellerman 47 -.653 -18.947 29
198 200 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.690 -22.760 33
199 201 Kyle Stanley 90 -.697 -48.819 70
200 203 Henrik Stenson 47 -.725 -21.024 29
201 206 Cameron Champ 67 -.732 -38.786 53
202 199 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.743 -40.144 54
203 204 Tyler McCumber 62 -.833 -39.979 48
204 205 Byeong Hun An 82 -.912 -60.220 66
205 207 Grayson Murray 53 -1.261 -45.409 36
206 208 Kevin Stadler 43 -1.471 -50.011 34

The number of putts a player takes from a specific distance is measured against a statistical baseline to determine the player's strokes gained or lost on a hole. The sum of the values for all holes played in a round minus the field average strokes gained/lost for the round is the player's Strokes gained/lost for that round. The sum of strokes gained for each round are divided by total rounds played. The Strokes Gained - concept is a by-product of the PGA TOUR's ShotLink Intelligence Program, which encourages academics to perform research against ShotLink statistical data. Professor Mark Broadie from Columbia Business School developed the early concept which was later refined by the TOUR (2564)