Power Rankings: PGA Championship
May 16, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Sixteen months ago, when it was announced that Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, would be the replacement host of the 2022 PGA Championship, no doubt golfers who remembered the 2007 PGA on the course quickly were relieved remembering that the major would be contested in May, not August like it was oppressively 15 years ago.
Still, in a pandemic, there hasn’t been a total exhale, but all systems now are go for the 104th edition of what recently has transitioned into the second major of the year.
Of course, it’s not like just any stage can be ready in such a short period of time to host a premier event, much less occupy a footprint capable of supporting its infrastructure, but Southern Hills isn’t just any stage. Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner and their team restored the Perry Maxwell design in 2019 and it hosted the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. It doesn’t look like the same track on which Tiger Woods prevailed by two strokes in 2007, but that didn’t test how Maxwell intended.
How Southern Hills presents this week, what it will take to win and, naturally, an early peek at the weather are below the extended ranking of professionals poised to contend for the Wanamaker Trophy.
POWER RANKINGS: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Sam BurnsThis is his seventh major as a pro, but his next top 25 in one will be his first. Still, his firepower is unquestioned and he all but flattened the learning curve otherwise. Two wins in 2021-22.This is his seventh major as a pro, but his next top 25 in one will be his first. Still, his firepower is unquestioned and he all but flattened the learning curve otherwise. Two wins in 2021-22. 19 Brooks KoepkaHasn’t pegged it in competition since missing the cut at the Masters. Forever a threat in the majors, obviously, but that’s the only inspiring component to his projection right now.Hasn’t pegged it in competition since missing the cut at the Masters. Forever a threat in the majors, obviously, but that’s the only inspiring component to his projection right now. 18 Corey ConnersNot quite lurking but not making a tremendous amount of noise lately, either. The top-25 machine is the quintessential ball-striker with a short game strong enough to be a threat.Not quite lurking but not making a tremendous amount of noise lately, either. The top-25 machine is the quintessential ball-striker with a short game strong enough to be a threat. 17 Cameron YoungThe rookie continues to play up to the competition with a trio of T2s and a T3 this season. Sits second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, T21 in proximity and ninth in adjusted scoring.The rookie continues to play up to the competition with a trio of T2s and a T3 this season. Sits second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, T21 in proximity and ninth in adjusted scoring. 16 Joaquin NiemannHe understands and has overcome the rigors of taking down a big field on a hard course. That was the experience at Riviera just three months ago. Logged three strong rounds last week.He understands and has overcome the rigors of taking down a big field on a hard course. That was the experience at Riviera just three months ago. Logged three strong rounds last week. 15 Viktor HovlandIf there ever was a course that figures to challenge him most, Southern Hills is it. It’s not the same that he played for the 2018 Big 12 Championship, either. Middles of greens works.If there ever was a course that figures to challenge him most, Southern Hills is it. It’s not the same that he played for the 2018 Big 12 Championship, either. Middles of greens works. 14 Tiger WoodsJust making the cut on the challenge of Augusta National is one of his most impressive achievements. Rested since; admittedly stronger now. Also has to feel great to be back at Southern Hills.Just making the cut on the challenge of Augusta National is one of his most impressive achievements. Rested since; admittedly stronger now. Also has to feel great to be back at Southern Hills. 13 Will ZalatorisNinth on TOUR in greens in regulation, first in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and second in SG: Tee-to-Green. He’ll need every bit of that skill set to take pressure off his putter.Ninth on TOUR in greens in regulation, first in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green and second in SG: Tee-to-Green. He’ll need every bit of that skill set to take pressure off his putter. 12 Max HomaHe’s what having a positive spirit looks like. The recent winner at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm carries on with such freedom and acceptance of the challenge of the sport. It’s inspiring.He’s what having a positive spirit looks like. The recent winner at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm carries on with such freedom and acceptance of the challenge of the sport. It’s inspiring. 11 Collin MorikawaLike Hovland, Morikawa also might need to contend in pacing the field in GIR. Putting is improved, but there’s been enough inconsistency to warrant pause in pursuit of a third major title.Like Hovland, Morikawa also might need to contend in pacing the field in GIR. Putting is improved, but there’s been enough inconsistency to warrant pause in pursuit of a third major title. 10 Cameron SmithHe’s been quiet since chasing victory at THE PLAYERS with a T3 at the Masters, but that’s OK. He still leads the TOUR in adjusted scoring. Also eighth in GIR and fourth in SG: Putting.He’s been quiet since chasing victory at THE PLAYERS with a T3 at the Masters, but that’s OK. He still leads the TOUR in adjusted scoring. Also eighth in GIR and fourth in SG: Putting. 9 Hideki MatsuyamaHow’s this for a primer? En route to a T3, he led the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson in proximity and Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. Already twice a winner this season.How’s this for a primer? En route to a T3, he led the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson in proximity and Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green. Already twice a winner this season. 8 Matt FitzpatrickBasically average on TOUR in GIR but no one is better in salvaging pars. That slots him fourth in adjusted scoring, but it also positions him as a bona fide breakthrough candidate.
7 Xander SchauffeleIt’s called a warmup for a reason, but the challenge is to bottle the in-tournament improvement that manifested into a closing 61 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and bring it to Tulsa.It’s called a warmup for a reason, but the challenge is to bottle the in-tournament improvement that manifested into a closing 61 at the AT&T Byron Nelson and bring it to Tulsa. 6 Patrick CantlayRested since he and Schauffele took the title in NOLA. Cantlay was runner-up at Harbour Town the week prior. Possesses the profile to win a major, but still among the best without one.Rested since he and Schauffele took the title in NOLA. Cantlay was runner-up at Harbour Town the week prior. Possesses the profile to win a major, but still among the best without one. 5 Rory McIlroyOnly Scottie Scheffler stood between him and the career grand slam at the Masters. McIlroy added a solo fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship, so he’s again in harmony at a terrific time.Only Scottie Scheffler stood between him and the career grand slam at the Masters. McIlroy added a solo fifth at the Wells Fargo Championship, so he’s again in harmony at a terrific time. 4 Scottie SchefflerHis 64 in a practice round two weeks ago earned headlines, but conditions were ripe for a low one. Still, no one has more confidence right now, and the heat and wind will feel like home.His 64 in a practice round two weeks ago earned headlines, but conditions were ripe for a low one. Still, no one has more confidence right now, and the heat and wind will feel like home. 3 Justin ThomasWarmed with a T5 in his debut at TPC Craig Ranch. He leads the PGA TOUR in par-4 scoring and the all-around ranking, but all that matters is that he’s showing no signs of weakness.Warmed with a T5 in his debut at TPC Craig Ranch. He leads the PGA TOUR in par-4 scoring and the all-around ranking, but all that matters is that he’s showing no signs of weakness. 2 Jon RahmThe Spaniard fulfilled the expectation at Vidanta where he won three weeks ago. He’s rested since. Tops on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee, GIR and SG: Tee-to-Green. Proven resolve in the majors.The Spaniard fulfilled the expectation at Vidanta where he won three weeks ago. He’s rested since. Tops on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee, GIR and SG: Tee-to-Green. Proven resolve in the majors. 1 Jordan SpiethWith relatively forgiving fairways, an emphasis on striking it close and getting up and down from difficult positions, and with a 1st-2nd burst upon arrival, it’s time for the career grand slam.With relatively forgiving fairways, an emphasis on striking it close and getting up and down from difficult positions, and with a 1st-2nd burst upon arrival, it’s time for the career grand slam.
Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton and Louis Oosthuizen will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Draws and Fades.
To put some perspective on how long it’s been since Southern Hills last hosted, when the PGA of America descended here in 2007, it’d be another two months before Dustin Johnson would make his PGA TOUR debut and the only Kim in the field was Anthony, then a PGA TOUR rookie and not far removed in time and space from his collegiate stomping grounds of the University of Oklahoma.
DJ has gone on to record 24 TOUR titles, including two majors, and there are four Kims in this week’s field, including Joohyung. Also known as Tom, he’s this year’s youngest qualifier at just 19 years of age. He was five during the 2007 PGA. (Insert “shocked” emoji here.)
Of the 156 in the field at the PGA Championship – all entrants are professionals; it’s the only major sans amateurs – 17 were at Southern Hills for the 2007 PGA. Woods departed with the best memory of all – his 13th victory in a major – but recall on how the course tested is irrelevant this week.
Southern Hills still is a stock par 70, but the restoration in 2019 reintroduced wider fairways, unique structure to every bunker and greens without thick rough around their perimeters. At 7,365 yards, it’s 234 yards longer than its previous turn, but technology advances in equipment and how golfers are using measured data serve as equalizers.
Approaches from bermuda fairways aim at bentgrass greens that average just over 5,000 square feet. In the context of size of the targets and basic agronomy, it comps to Colonial Country Club, site of next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, so it’s not an unfamiliar combination.
Creeks that snake through the property also were recovered, and only three holes are spared water in play to some degree. As should be the case in every tournament worthy of this billing, the routing will demand patience, course management and a dash of heroics where the course permits. Emerging atop the leaderboard will require tee-to-green precision and touch around the greens. The mystery of the putting surfaces will elevate the long game into the weekend.
While 90-degree heat and prevailing winds from the south will greet the players on Thursday, there is zero chance of a repeat from the conditions of 2007. That week, daytime highs reached 100 degrees with higher heat indices, so an excessive heat warning was in effect throughout.
This week, a system will pass through later on Friday, and it could yield rain and possibly severe weather. Also with it, much cooler air will drop Saturday’s daytime high into the 60s thanks to a rotation of a strong breeze pushing in from a northerly direction. Sunday’s conditions are expected to be so nice that the Chamber of Commerce might blush. Winds also are forecasted to calm by then, but in these parts, don’t hold your breath.
The champion will be exempt for life into the tournament. He’ll also be reserved spots in the next five editions of the other three majors, and his PGA TOUR membership will be extended through the 2026-27 if it already isn’t.
Editor's Note: In addition to PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, fans can also participate in the PGA Championship's fantasy game this week and win merchandise from Southern Hills.
