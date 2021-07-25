×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Off the Tee » SG: Tee-to-Green

SG: Tee-to-Green

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVERAGE SG:OTT SG:APR SG:ARG MEASURED ROUNDS
1 1 Collin Morikawa 69 2.044 .382 1.502 .159 52
2 2 Jon Rahm 74 1.825 .848 .762 .215 52
3 3 Brooks Koepka 52 1.528 .616 .738 .173 38
4 4 Patrick Cantlay 69 1.505 .550 .537 .418 52
5 6 Keegan Bradley 82 1.477 .383 .878 .216 70
6 5 Justin Thomas 71 1.469 .213 .853 .402 52
7 7 Paul Casey 63 1.457 .253 .907 .297 46
8 8 Bryson DeChambeau 67 1.427 1.130 .277 .019 52
9 9 Viktor Hovland 74 1.355 .701 .604 .050 54
10 18 Sergio Garcia 65 1.296 .804 .366 .126 54
11 11 Rory McIlroy 61 1.293 .636 .501 .156 47
12 12 Xander Schauffele 67 1.279 .421 .654 .204 47
13 13 Corey Conners 91 1.273 .622 .742 -.091 68
14 14 Will Zalatoris 82 1.225 .314 .793 .117 60
15 15 Tyrrell Hatton 57 1.200 .489 .721 -.011 41
16 10 Tony Finau 81 1.189 .334 .474 .381 56
17 17 Hideki Matsuyama 78 1.154 .233 .681 .239 66
18 16 Dustin Johnson 61 1.101 .478 .449 .174 48
19 19 Seamus Power 50 1.055 .023 .531 .502 34
20 20 Jordan Spieth 76 1.014 -.009 .594 .428 58
21 21 Shane Lowry 67 1.008 .250 .421 .337 51
22 34 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .994 .114 .487 .393 48
23 23 Russell Henley 75 .992 .029 .901 .061 66
24 25 Doug Ghim 84 .984 .180 .628 .175 66
25 24 Matt Wallace 59 .982 .171 .535 .275 37
26 26 Charley Hoffman 95 .970 .372 .711 -.114 71
27 22 Luke List 85 .961 .600 .300 .061 69
28 27 Joaquin Niemann 89 .956 .597 .418 -.059 73
29 28 Daniel Berger 71 .940 .315 .693 -.068 57
30 30 Aaron Wise 68 .898 .293 .380 .226 58
31 32 Abraham Ancer 85 .890 .414 .496 -.021 65
32 29 Patrick Reed 73 .887 .059 .426 .402 58
33 40 Jhonattan Vegas 80 .874 .724 .224 -.074 57
34 33 Scottie Scheffler 93 .858 .533 .071 .254 68
T35 T35 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 .828 .576 .054 .197 47
T35 T35 Harold Varner III 80 .828 .215 .389 .225 67
37 31 Bubba Watson 71 .821 .706 .103 .011 54
38 37 Kyle Stanley 90 .802 .224 .549 .029 70
39 38 Jason Day 66 .800 .482 -.019 .337 54
40 39 Chris Kirk 78 .771 .098 .338 .335 63
41 41 Kevin Streelman 90 .765 .244 .466 .071 72
42 42 Si Woo Kim 83 .758 .277 .162 .334 69
43 43 Sam Burns 72 .749 .255 .593 -.100 57
44 44 Webb Simpson 61 .744 .096 .237 .410 45
45 47 Cameron Tringale 86 .713 .079 .408 .226 74
46 46 Matthew NeSmith 86 .707 .003 .747 -.043 76
47 45 Emiliano Grillo 90 .703 .353 .707 -.357 63
48 48 Francesco Molinari 42 .684 .071 .316 .298 31
49 T53 Chez Reavie 80 .673 .101 .564 .009 65
50 49 Lucas Glover 86 .659 .292 .175 .192 69
51 T53 Joseph Bramlett 78 .634 .294 .213 .127 54
T52 T50 Jason Kokrak 79 .619 .473 .315 -.170 60
T52 T50 Sungjae Im 107 .619 .533 .167 -.081 93
54 52 Talor Gooch 87 .614 -.053 .425 .242 73
55 55 Brian Harman 91 .569 .202 .045 .322 71
56 58 Harris English 79 .526 .146 .122 .258 62
57 59 Ryan Palmer 71 .525 .320 .330 -.125 57
58 64 Charl Schwartzel 82 .507 .105 .174 .227 67
59 56 Stewart Cink 74 .497 .009 .552 -.065 62
60 T66 Roger Sloan 78 .489 .169 .232 .088 56
61 60 Russell Knox 88 .487 .011 .517 -.040 74
62 63 Henrik Norlander 86 .482 .169 .486 -.173 73
63 70 Ryan Moore 44 .475 .359 .134 -.018 41
64 65 Max Homa 81 .468 .177 .373 -.082 55
65 T66 Carlos Ortiz 83 .451 .239 .018 .194 71
66 68 Cameron Smith 73 .448 -.018 .234 .230 53
67 69 Branden Grace 73 .422 -.011 .189 .244 53
68 T61 Camilo Villegas 73 .418 -.193 .273 .338 61
69 T61 John Huh 56 .414 .144 .054 .216 49
70 83 Cameron Percy 77 .412 -.121 .660 -.126 56
71 72 Cam Davis 82 .405 .368 .263 -.225 78
72 71 Bo Hoag 87 .404 .140 .247 .016 73
73 75 Hank Lebioda 70 .372 -.112 .369 .114 50
74 73 Martin Laird 74 .353 .099 .250 .004 61
T75 81 Joel Dahmen 78 .350 .246 .157 -.053 60
T75 74 Lanto Griffin 89 .350 .096 .421 -.167 74
77 79 Jason Dufner 84 .345 .154 .209 -.018 70
78 76 Tommy Fleetwood 57 .313 -.203 .052 .463 39
79 87 Gary Woodland 64 .309 -.081 .328 .061 52
80 77 Brendan Steele 78 .306 .168 .069 .069 65
81 91 Charles Howell III 70 .279 .505 -.401 .174 53
82 T94 K.H. Lee 94 .265 .119 -.082 .228 77
83 84 C.T. Pan 76 .259 -.112 .234 .136 59
84 T85 Danny Willett 51 .256 -.056 -.207 .518 28
85 78 Rickie Fowler 76 .253 .090 -.205 .367 63
86 T85 Erik van Rooyen 65 .231 .164 .019 .047 52
87 106 Maverick McNealy 72 .218 .267 -.168 .118 58
T88 80 Tom Hoge 88 .210 -.083 .392 -.099 78
T88 88 Matt Jones 90 .210 .157 -.269 .322 70
90 90 Adam Scott 62 .202 -.127 .274 .054 49
91 97 Patton Kizzire 92 .196 -.090 .198 .089 81
92 92 Sebastián Muñoz 93 .194 .145 .192 -.143 77
93 82 Scott Piercy 73 .189 .058 .117 .014 60
94 93 Kramer Hickok 65 .184 .129 -.218 .272 50
95 T94 Scott Stallings 76 .163 -.017 .437 -.256 64
96 135 Michael Gellerman 47 .161 .009 .489 -.338 29
97 100 Pat Perez 96 .160 -.117 .118 .159 74
98 105 Brian Stuard 100 .152 -.144 .117 .179 82
99 98 Kevin Na 70 .149 -.256 -.228 .633 58
100 102 Tyler McCumber 62 .115 .273 -.080 -.078 48
101 103 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .109 -.394 .003 .499 32
T102 101 Adam Schenk 100 .104 .175 .123 -.194 74
T102 115 Cameron Champ 67 .104 .677 -.163 -.410 53
T102 107 Chris Baker 54 .104 .346 -.204 -.039 34
105 104 Lee Westwood 53 .100 .074 .095 -.070 39
106 96 Byeong Hun An 82 .098 -.053 -.156 .307 66
107 T109 Chase Seiffert 78 .096 .022 .149 -.076 54
108 89 James Hahn 64 .092 .098 .042 -.048 54
109 114 Bronson Burgoon 70 .072 .059 -.066 .079 52
110 T121 Josh Teater 50 .063 .063 -.019 .020 31
111 T109 Alex Noren 78 .051 -.020 -.145 .216 66
112 111 Anirban Lahiri 60 .048 .241 -.310 .117 46
113 119 Brandt Snedeker 82 .046 -.261 .084 .222 66
114 124 Sepp Straka 94 .034 .117 .023 -.106 71
115 108 Mark Anderson 54 .030 -.043 -.144 .217 30
T116 T116 Danny Lee 61 .024 .154 .122 -.252 57
T116 T116 Doc Redman 76 .024 -.056 .323 -.243 65
118 118 Ian Poulter 68 .021 -.050 -.267 .338 47
119 113 J.J. Spaun 72 .020 .197 -.129 -.048 50
120 120 Billy Horschel 81 .006 .391 -.244 -.142 53
121 123 Zach Johnson 78 .001 -.204 .102 .102 70
T122 112 Tom Lewis 82 -.009 .389 -.200 -.198 68
T122 99 Brandon Hagy 74 -.009 .328 -.550 .213 54
124 126 Padraig Harrington 44 -.019 .123 .011 -.154 28
125 T121 Matt Kuchar 67 -.027 -.335 .085 .222 53
126 129 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.035 .330 -.419 .054 76
127 125 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.038 -.011 -.337 .308 54
128 127 Tyler Duncan 90 -.060 .082 .088 -.231 72
129 133 Nate Lashley 72 -.062 -.355 -.029 .322 55
130 132 Marc Leishman 71 -.073 -.170 .181 -.085 51
131 137 Keith Mitchell 76 -.077 .577 -.249 -.405 55
132 134 Troy Merritt 98 -.083 -.223 .066 .074 78
T133 T130 Ben Martin 48 -.091 .158 -.088 -.161 30
T133 140 Mark Hubbard 94 -.091 -.235 -.023 .166 85
135 T130 Vincent Whaley 82 -.099 .134 -.334 .101 56
136 138 Ryan Armour 76 -.104 -.021 -.054 -.028 65
137 145 D.J. Trahan 66 -.112 -.189 .188 -.111 44
138 128 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.117 .099 .103 -.319 60
139 136 Jim Herman 60 -.123 .428 -.259 -.292 53
140 139 Harry Higgs 70 -.137 -.109 -.042 .013 63
141 141 Michael Thompson 74 -.142 -.107 -.195 .160 66
142 142 Kevin Kisner 69 -.188 -.137 -.091 .039 55
143 143 Phil Mickelson 64 -.189 -.235 .088 -.043 51
144 144 Wyndham Clark 78 -.197 .081 -.623 .345 67
145 151 Adam Hadwin 82 -.202 -.081 -.339 .218 73
146 147 Matthew Wolff 52 -.247 -.355 .504 -.396 43
147 146 Nick Taylor 88 -.254 .031 -.255 -.029 79
148 160 Brendon Todd 87 -.258 -.251 -.227 .220 65
149 148 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.259 -.331 -.319 .391 24
150 150 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.279 -.565 .128 .157 52
151 149 Peter Malnati 78 -.289 -.215 -.155 .081 60
152 155 Sam Ryder 84 -.296 -.036 .071 -.332 62
153 166 Brice Garnett 90 -.305 .124 -.273 -.156 63
154 152 Robby Shelton 80 -.311 -.339 -.243 .271 69
T155 158 Andrew Putnam 85 -.314 -.556 .134 .108 68
T155 156 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.314 -.501 .015 .173 62
T157 153 Richy Werenski 84 -.315 -.167 -.138 -.010 77
T157 157 Beau Hossler 86 -.315 .096 -.361 -.050 66
159 154 Kevin Tway 60 -.336 -.158 -.299 .121 47
160 161 Scott Harrington 79 -.338 .053 -.504 .113 61
161 167 Sean O'Hair 49 -.343 -.144 -.245 .045 42
162 162 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.359 -.068 -.254 -.037 63
163 165 Robert Streb 70 -.393 -.263 -.330 .200 56
164 159 Will Gordon 88 -.394 .259 -.140 -.513 66
165 164 Justin Rose 50 -.397 -.153 -.011 -.233 33
166 163 Denny McCarthy 86 -.417 -.129 -.414 .126 72
167 174 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.430 -.156 -.098 -.176 53
168 170 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.459 -.231 -.144 -.084 48
169 168 Ben Taylor 48 -.465 -.376 -.033 -.056 27
170 175 Andrew Landry 64 -.498 -.097 -.246 -.155 57
171 169 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.502 -.295 -.227 .020 60
172 185 Luke Donald 54 -.523 -.810 .321 -.034 43
173 173 Bill Haas 44 -.540 -.410 -.322 .192 29
174 178 J.T. Poston 83 -.542 -.095 -.359 -.088 75
175 183 David Hearn 68 -.561 -.507 -.031 -.023 46
176 176 Fabián Gómez 54 -.567 -.716 -.340 .488 32
177 189 Adam Long 83 -.571 .133 -.548 -.157 67
178 177 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.591 -.344 -.337 .089 64
179 187 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.632 -.610 -.315 .293 34
180 171 Scott Brown 80 -.639 -.127 -.019 -.493 62
181 181 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.646 -.539 -.070 -.038 56
182 188 Chesson Hadley 68 -.663 -.344 -.092 -.228 52
183 184 K.J. Choi 52 -.664 -.968 .168 .136 41
184 182 Michael Gligic 80 -.668 -.030 -.335 -.303 56
185 192 Ryan Brehm 56 -.708 .293 -.346 -.655 33
186 186 J.B. Holmes 50 -.710 -.515 -.350 .155 44
187 180 Austin Cook 72 -.713 -.051 -.535 -.127 63
188 179 Rafael Campos 58 -.724 .231 -.689 -.266 37
189 172 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.729 -.504 -.194 -.031 31
190 194 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.762 -.644 -.268 .150 24
191 190 Henrik Stenson 47 -.800 -.769 .134 -.166 29
192 191 Grayson Murray 53 -.846 -.063 -.260 -.522 36
193 193 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.908 -.299 -.872 .262 33
194 195 Kelly Kraft 44 -.946 -.278 .158 -.826 27
195 198 Jimmy Walker 74 -1.049 -.661 -.344 -.045 63
196 196 Hudson Swafford 70 -1.080 -.021 -.538 -.520 54
197 202 Nick Watney 56 -1.088 -.745 -.233 -.110 40
198 197 Kevin Stadler 43 -1.100 -.647 -.072 -.382 34
199 200 Michael Kim 69 -1.287 -1.298 -.041 .052 50
200 201 Kris Ventura 72 -1.359 -.028 -.754 -.576 50
201 203 Brian Gay 64 -1.463 -.759 -.668 -.037 56
202 205 Sung Kang 84 -1.562 -.623 -.703 -.237 71
203 204 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -1.624 -.186 -.831 -.607 36
204 206 Rhein Gibson 56 -1.798 -.840 -.726 -.231 36
205 207 Martin Trainer 59 -2.057 -.566 -1.459 -.032 46
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 -2.279 .105 -1.601 -.783 41

The per round average of the number of Strokes the player was better or worse than the field average on the same course & event minus the Players Strokes Gained putting value. The Strokes Gained - concept is a by-product of the PGA TOUR's ShotLink Intelligence Program, which encourages academics to perform research against ShotLink statistical data. Professor Mark Broadie from Columbia Business School developed the early concept which was later refined by the TOUR (2674)