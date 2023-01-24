-
Expert Picks: Farmers Insurance Open
January 24, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Jason Day is a two-time winner at the Farmers Insurance Open. (Katelun Mulcahy/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The American Express in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 143 4,357 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 174 4,342 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 345 4,267 TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 784 4,097 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,021 3,986
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 342 1,243 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 872 1,130 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 931 1,125 TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 1,051 1,113 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,070 1,111 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,478 1,062
