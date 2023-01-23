-
Power Rankings: Farmers Insurance Open
January 23, 2023
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm goes into The American Express with four wins, a T2 and a T4 in his last six official starts worldwide. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images))
When you win consecutive tournaments to start the year, it’s entirely understandable to want to go home. Jon Rahm isn’t doing that just yet, he only will feel like he is.
Because of Rahm’s affinity for Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, and how much it reminds him of his native Spain, it’s a home game away from home for the PGA TOUR’s only multiple champion of 2022-23, so it very well could be a race for second place at the Farmers Insurance Open.
They’re still going to go ahead and conduct the tournament, anyway. Oh, and for the second straight year, it begins on Wednesday and ends on Saturday. The format and more details of the tournament can be found below.
POWER RANKINGS: FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Hideki MatsuyamaHe opened 2023 with seven straight red numbers, albeit on easier courses, but it’s still better than the alternative. His 7-for-9 at Torrey Pines includes a T3 (2019) among three top 20s.He opened 2023 with seven straight red numbers, albeit on easier courses, but it’s still better than the alternative. His 7-for-9 at Torrey Pines includes a T3 (2019) among three top 20s. 14 Robby SheltonHe’s on the bounce of a strong T6 at The American Express, already his fifth top 25 of the season, not to mention his best. Also 2-for-2 at the Farmers with a T16 in his last trip in 2021.He’s on the bounce of a strong T6 at The American Express, already his fifth top 25 of the season, not to mention his best. Also 2-for-2 at the Farmers with a T16 in his last trip in 2021. 13 Si Woo KimIt’s probably unfair to expect him to maintain top-shelf form, but he piggybacked his victory at Waialae with a T22 at PGA West where he led the field in par-4 scoring. T11 here last year.It’s probably unfair to expect him to maintain top-shelf form, but he piggybacked his victory at Waialae with a T22 at PGA West where he led the field in par-4 scoring. T11 here last year. 12 Justin ThomasStill in search of a spark in official action since a T5 at the TOUR Championship, but he has top 20s in last two tries at Torrey Pines – T19 at 2021 U.S. Open and a T20 at 2022 Farmers.Still in search of a spark in official action since a T5 at the TOUR Championship, but he has top 20s in last two tries at Torrey Pines – T19 at 2021 U.S. Open and a T20 at 2022 Farmers. 11 J.J. SpaunThe SoCal native and San Diego State product hasn’t missed an edition of the Farmers since he joined the PGA TOUR in 2017, and he’s currently the most consistently strong of his career.The SoCal native and San Diego State product hasn’t missed an edition of the Farmers since he joined the PGA TOUR in 2017, and he’s currently the most consistently strong of his career. 10 Jason DayGuess who’s No. 2 behind Tiger Woods in all-time earnings at the Farmers? It’s Brandt Snedeker, but the Aussie is third! He’s a two-time champ whose form has been solid for the last few months.Guess who’s No. 2 behind Tiger Woods in all-time earnings at the Farmers? It’s Brandt Snedeker, but the Aussie is third! He’s a two-time champ whose form has been solid for the last few months. 9 Taylor Montgomery
It was at Torrey Pines a year ago where he dazzled with a T11. It set the stage for 12 months of some of the best form you’re going to see. He’s 9-for-9 with eight top 15s this season.
8 Maverick McNealyWith 14 rounds and three paydays in four appearances, he has the experience to parlay his brilliant current form into something special. Ranks second on TOUR in adjusted scoring.With 14 rounds and three paydays in four appearances, he has the experience to parlay his brilliant current form into something special. Ranks second on TOUR in adjusted scoring. 7 Sungjae ImGot back on the horse at The American Express with a T18, yet it was his worst finish in five tries. He’s perfect in four opportunities at the Farmers with a personal-best T6 a year ago.Got back on the horse at The American Express with a T18, yet it was his worst finish in five tries. He’s perfect in four opportunities at the Farmers with a personal-best T6 a year ago. 6 Max HomaTorrey Pines has tripped him up – he’s hardly alone there, of course – but he’s in the best form of his career to pile onto a T9 in 2020 and a T18 in 2021. Opened 2023 with a T3 at Kapalua.Torrey Pines has tripped him up – he’s hardly alone there, of course – but he’s in the best form of his career to pile onto a T9 in 2020 and a T18 in 2021. Opened 2023 with a T3 at Kapalua. 5 Will ZalatorisOnly so much he could do until Luke List slammed the door in last year’s playoff. Zalatoris also posted a T7 here in 2021. All eight rounds since returning from an injured back are sub-70s.Only so much he could do until Luke List slammed the door in last year’s playoff. Zalatoris also posted a T7 here in 2021. All eight rounds since returning from an injured back are sub-70s. 4 Collin MorikawaHe took the last two weeks off but you know that he’s been itching to get back after the disappointment at Kapalua. Finished T4 in his last trip to Torrey Pines for the 2021 U.S. Open.He took the last two weeks off but you know that he’s been itching to get back after the disappointment at Kapalua. Finished T4 in his last trip to Torrey Pines for the 2021 U.S. Open. 3 Tony FinauWith career-best form, the 33-year-old is a fixture in every Power Rankings, but especially this one. In eight editions of the Farmers, he’s cashed seven times, all for a top 25. Four were top 10s.With career-best form, the 33-year-old is a fixture in every Power Rankings, but especially this one. In eight editions of the Farmers, he’s cashed seven times, all for a top 25. Four were top 10s. 2 Xander SchauffeleThere’s another Xander in town with Bogaerts joining the Padres, but it’ll always be home for this La Jolla native. In 2021: T2 at Farmers; T7 in U.S. Open. T3 with an albatross last week.There’s another Xander in town with Bogaerts joining the Padres, but it’ll always be home for this La Jolla native. In 2021: T2 at Farmers; T7 in U.S. Open. T3 with an albatross last week. 1 Jon RahmDuh.Duh.
Defending champion Luke List, Harris English, Justin Rose, Ryan Palmer and J.B. Holmes will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
You’ll excuse the creative license beside Rahm in the No. 1 slot above, but honestly, unless you’ve been asleep under, say, a Torrey pine, you don’t need supportive evidence. El tipo está en fuego.
Rahm’s success at Torrey Pines speaks to his comfort level but it’s also a reflection of his fit. Like Kapalua and last week’s triumvirate of tracks, there are four par 5s on both the North Course and the South Course. He doesn’t need par 5s to prevail, but they sure don’t hurt with his brawn.
Each of the 156 in the field will play the North and the South once before the 36-hole cut of low 65 and ties falls. After it does, only the South will be used for the third and fourth rounds. During Saturday’s finale, the first round of the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational will begin on the North Course. It’s two-round competition will conclude on the South on Sunday.
Just like the agenda of the week, the setups on each course are the same as last year, well, almost. The gnarliest rough is up half-an-inch to four inches, and pending wind, the combination Poa-bentgrass greens could run to as far as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. That would be six inches longer than usual.
In fact, the wind will be flapping trousers during Thursday’s second round, and it’ll be pushing in from the northeast, so a daytime high in the upper 60s will be warmest on this day. The air barely will eclipse 60 degrees the rest of the time, it at all. A morning marine layer also cannot be ruled out, but with cooperative conditions overall, and with split tees used on each course in every round, darkness shouldn’t threaten the completion of play.
At 7,765 yards, Torrey South is the longest course that hosts a PGA TOUR-operated tournament. Torrey North tips at just 7,258 yards, but with heavy air alongside the Pacific Ocean, guys will appreciate the advancements in equipment over the years so as not to be hitting long irons into most greens that are a little smaller than average.
Both courses are par 72s, but the North is considerably easier, so would-be contenders need to capitalize on it to take the pressure off to compensate on the South. Last year, the North averaged 68.769. In the same two rounds, the South came in at 73.013. Across all four rounds, the South averaged 72.350, which essentially hit the bull’s-eye of the moving target. The spike in scoring in 2021 (at 73.340) could be blamed mostly by the influence of early planning for the U.S. Open that summer, which, of course, Rahm won.
Luke List defends his only PGA TOUR title this week. En route to 15-under 273, he carded a 68 in the second round on Torrey North. In the FedExCup era (2007-present), all but one champion of the Farmers has gone sub-70 on the North – Brandt Snedeker with a second-round 70 in 2016. The irony is that Sneds co-owns the course record on the North with a 61 in 2007.
Next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am does not have an open qualifier but top 10s at the Farmers will gain entry if not already exempt.
NOTE: ShotLink is utilized only on the South Course.
