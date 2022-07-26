Expert Picks: Rocket Mortgage Classic

How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf . Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.

Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings . For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking , Qualifiers and Reshuffle .