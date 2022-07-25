Power Rankings: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar and Cameron Tringale will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.

Although its bones can be traced to the 19th century, Detroit GC very much caters to the 21st-century approach of relying on advances in equipment to mitigate trouble found off the tee, the worst rough of which will reach four inches. In short, it pays to be long.

That said, much like Ross’ Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, site of next week’s Wyndham Championship, Detroit GC allows for all skills sets to shine. Proper tracks oblige like that.

The stock par 72 tips at 7,370 yards for the second straight year. There are two courses on the property – the North and the South – and almost all of the North Course is utilized. Because the par-4 third hole uses a tee on the South Course and a green on the North Course, the routing for the RMC is classified as a composite.

Not unlike last week at TPC Twin Cities, capitalizing on the par 5s in Motown will matter. They frequently do on par 72s but compared to its siblings – the par 3s and par 4s – the four par 5s stand tallest. Last year’s field averaged 4.71 to position Detroit GC as T16-hardest among 51 courses during the super season of 2020-21.

En route to his playoff victory, Cam Davis led the field in par-5 scoring at 4.25. He was bogey-free 12-under with an eagle and 10 birdies. Even though he’s one of the longest off the tee, his skill set has played up on shorter tracks more often, so last year’s success is evidence both of how the course rewards execution and his capacity to adapt.

It’s a good thing, too, because the Aussie didn’t dazzle like most winners, but he maximized on his chances. He ranked T24 in greens hit, but he averaged just three GIR above field average over 72 holes, 55 to 52. Yet, he ranked second in converting his looks into par breakers. Detroit GC made possible his coronation as a PGA TOUR winner with spikes of brilliance atop a balanced bag.

The 5,150-square foot greens feature a common blend of Poa and bentgrass. They should reach the max prepared length of 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter deep into the tournament, too. After early-week rain passes, sunny and dry conditions will drop anchor. Wind could be a mild factor early, but it won’t be generating any headlines. Daytime highs will be in the 80s. It’s customary summer weather in the Lower Peninsula.

