Power Rankings: Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 25, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Cantlay makes his tournament debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week in Detroit. (Harry How/Getty Images)
The 2021-22 PGA TOUR regular season has arrived at its final fortnight. It always feels like the last few days of senior year in high school. Once class it dismissed, the field for the FedExCup Playoffs will be determined, as will the qualifiers for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Many golfers will reunite sooner and later, while some never will. Get those yardage books signed now, fellas.
Donald Ross designs will serve as the stages for both of the next two tournaments. Detroit Golf Club hosts this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic for the fourth time, and a field of 156 has assembled. For what it should expect inside the ropes, how Cam Davis completed the mission en route to his breakthrough victory, and more, continue reading beneath the ranking of those projected to contend.
POWER RANKINGS: ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Troy MerrittHe’s gone 10 starts and over three months since his last top 25, but his success at Detroit GC can’t be dismissed. Since 2020, he’s finished T8 and P2 with a scoring average of 67.88.He’s gone 10 starts and over three months since his last top 25, but his success at Detroit GC can’t be dismissed. Since 2020, he’s finished T8 and P2 with a scoring average of 67.88. 14 Chesson HadleyHe’s doing it again. With a summer flourish, the 35-year-old is on the cusp of another 11th-hour slide into the Playoffs. Currently 130th in points with three top 10s in his last five starts.He’s doing it again. With a summer flourish, the 35-year-old is on the cusp of another 11th-hour slide into the Playoffs. Currently 130th in points with three top 10s in his last five starts. 13 Taylor PendrithIt’s fair to wonder what could have been if not for a fractured rib that sidelined the rookie for four months. T13 (Barbasol) and T11 (Barracuda) since returning. Sits 104th in the FedExCup.It’s fair to wonder what could have been if not for a fractured rib that sidelined the rookie for four months. T13 (Barbasol) and T11 (Barracuda) since returning. Sits 104th in the FedExCup. 12 Kevin StreelmanRested since coming up just short at the Barbasol Championship where he settled as the runner-up. Finished T35 in his only prior trip to Detroit GC (2019) but sat T16 entering the finale.Rested since coming up just short at the Barbasol Championship where he settled as the runner-up. Finished T35 in his only prior trip to Detroit GC (2019) but sat T16 entering the finale. 11 Chris KirkRemains one of the most consistent performers at age 37. Dynamite ball-striking has yielded four top 10s among seven top 20s. He’s 2-for-2 at Detroit GC with a T21 (2020) and a T12 (2021).Remains one of the most consistent performers at age 37. Dynamite ball-striking has yielded four top 10s among seven top 20s. He’s 2-for-2 at Detroit GC with a T21 (2020) and a T12 (2021). 10 Maverick McNealySixth straight week on the road, but he’s still feelin’ it. Opened July by going T8-T16-T9 on two continents. He’s also placed T8 (2020) and T21 (2021) at the RMC; scoring average = 68.63.Sixth straight week on the road, but he’s still feelin’ it. Opened July by going T8-T16-T9 on two continents. He’s also placed T8 (2020) and T21 (2021) at the RMC; scoring average = 68.63. 9 Keegan BradleyWent 0-fer on the Scottish swing, but he’s been a presence on U.S. leaderboards for months. He’s 2-for-2 here with a T14 last year, and he remains a menace from tee-to-green.Went 0-fer on the Scottish swing, but he’s been a presence on U.S. leaderboards for months. He’s 2-for-2 here with a T14 last year, and he remains a menace from tee-to-green. 8 Mark Hubbard
Finally rested last week after a red-hot stretch to open July. Went T13-3rd-4th from the Deere to the Barbasol to the Barracuda. Not a bomber but finished T12 in his debut here in 2020.
Finally rested last week after a red-hot stretch to open July. Went T13-3rd-4th from the Deere to the Barbasol to the Barracuda. Not a bomber but finished T12 in his debut here in 2020.
7 Cam DavisIt’s not often that a first-time defending champion arrives with such strong form, but here he is! Four top 10s and a T16 in his last nine starts. That should supersede welcome distractions.It’s not often that a first-time defending champion arrives with such strong form, but here he is! Four top 10s and a T16 in his last nine starts. That should supersede welcome distractions. 6 Kevin KisnerEnded a three-month dry spell with a T6 at the Travelers and a T21 at The Open Championship. He’s 3-for-3 at Detroit GC with a third (2020), a T8 (2021) and a scoring average of 68.50.Ended a three-month dry spell with a T6 at the Travelers and a T21 at The Open Championship. He’s 3-for-3 at Detroit GC with a third (2020), a T8 (2021) and a scoring average of 68.50. 5 Cameron YoungWhat a season and what a player. With four seconds and a pair of thirds, the rookie is 13th in the FedExCup. Also second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and fourth in putting: par breakers.What a season and what a player. With four seconds and a pair of thirds, the rookie is 13th in the FedExCup. Also second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and fourth in putting: par breakers. 4 Max HomaMissed the cut at St. Andrews … playing alongside Tiger Woods for two rounds, so that’s never easy. Otherwise, the soon-to-be father has been nails all season. Two wins among 10 top 20s.Missed the cut at St. Andrews … playing alongside Tiger Woods for two rounds, so that’s never easy. Otherwise, the soon-to-be father has been nails all season. Two wins among 10 top 20s. 3 Tony FinauIt’s a coincidence that he won last week because he’s fits the archetype of what plays up at Detroit GC. Ball-striking at TPC Twin Cities was sublime, but he also led the field in scrambling.It’s a coincidence that he won last week because he’s fits the archetype of what plays up at Detroit GC. Ball-striking at TPC Twin Cities was sublime, but he also led the field in scrambling. 2 Will ZalatorisThe breakthrough win eludes him, but he competes in the deepest fields and contends often in them. With eight top 10s in 15 starts in 2022, he wears a target every time out, too.The breakthrough win eludes him, but he competes in the deepest fields and contends often in them. With eight top 10s in 15 starts in 2022, he wears a target every time out, too. 1 Patrick CantlayMaking his tournament debut and winless on his own ball since capturing the 2021 FedExCup, but he’s threatened with regularity. Since Memorial alone, he’s gone T3-T14-T13-T4-T8.Making his tournament debut and winless on his own ball since capturing the 2021 FedExCup, but he’s threatened with regularity. Since Memorial alone, he’s gone T3-T14-T13-T4-T8.
Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar and Cameron Tringale will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
Although its bones can be traced to the 19th century, Detroit GC very much caters to the 21st-century approach of relying on advances in equipment to mitigate trouble found off the tee, the worst rough of which will reach four inches. In short, it pays to be long.
That said, much like Ross’ Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, site of next week’s Wyndham Championship, Detroit GC allows for all skills sets to shine. Proper tracks oblige like that.
The stock par 72 tips at 7,370 yards for the second straight year. There are two courses on the property – the North and the South – and almost all of the North Course is utilized. Because the par-4 third hole uses a tee on the South Course and a green on the North Course, the routing for the RMC is classified as a composite.
Not unlike last week at TPC Twin Cities, capitalizing on the par 5s in Motown will matter. They frequently do on par 72s but compared to its siblings – the par 3s and par 4s – the four par 5s stand tallest. Last year’s field averaged 4.71 to position Detroit GC as T16-hardest among 51 courses during the super season of 2020-21.
En route to his playoff victory, Cam Davis led the field in par-5 scoring at 4.25. He was bogey-free 12-under with an eagle and 10 birdies. Even though he’s one of the longest off the tee, his skill set has played up on shorter tracks more often, so last year’s success is evidence both of how the course rewards execution and his capacity to adapt.
It’s a good thing, too, because the Aussie didn’t dazzle like most winners, but he maximized on his chances. He ranked T24 in greens hit, but he averaged just three GIR above field average over 72 holes, 55 to 52. Yet, he ranked second in converting his looks into par breakers. Detroit GC made possible his coronation as a PGA TOUR winner with spikes of brilliance atop a balanced bag.
The 5,150-square foot greens feature a common blend of Poa and bentgrass. They should reach the max prepared length of 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter deep into the tournament, too. After early-week rain passes, sunny and dry conditions will drop anchor. Wind could be a mild factor early, but it won’t be generating any headlines. Daytime highs will be in the 80s. It’s customary summer weather in the Lower Peninsula.
