-
-
Expert Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
May 31, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- May 31, 2022
- Xander Schauffele has seen success at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
RELATED: Play Pick 'Em Live
EXPERT PICKS: THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY WORKDAY
EXPERT PICKS: THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY WORKDAY
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 53
4792
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 148
4660
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 181
4614
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 467
4384
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 816
4140
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,945
2591
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 459 1,422 PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin) 679
1,367
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,018
1,291
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,296
1,229
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,621
1,140
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 2,628
437
-
-