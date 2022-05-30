-
Power Rankings: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
May 30, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the Memorial Tournament
Once you’ve rearranged the furniture in your living room, it can be pretty much impossible to know when to stop. The allowance to be creative breeds fresh perspective that inherently doesn’t have an endpoint, even for the disciplined. When it comes to redesigning golf courses, layers of other influences come into play, but it also requires a break, if for no other reason than it’s time to play.
When Jack Nicklaus announced that his most recent redesign of Muirfield Village Golf Club – otherwise known as the natural gathering place at his home – was his last, it doesn’t mean that he’s done molding and shaping the possibilities virtually, imaginatively. It just means that he’s given the manifestation of his process his last, best shot (which assumes that he really is done molding and shaping).
In its debut last year, the latest iteration of Nicklaus’ beloved track in Dublin, Ohio, stood tall in testing PGA TOUR membership as host of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, albeit with one curious anomaly, and likely a one-timer at that. It’s explained in the course review below.
POWER RANKINGS: THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY WORKDAY
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Viktor HovlandHasn’t finished inside the top 20 in individual competition since THE PLAYERS (T9), but he’s just missing as he’s navigated the challenging cadence of the spring. He’s 2-for-2 here.Hasn’t finished inside the top 20 in individual competition since THE PLAYERS (T9), but he’s just missing as he’s navigated the challenging cadence of the spring. He’s 2-for-2 here. 14 Davis RileyThe rookie refuses to rest in stretches, and why would he? In his last five starts (over a six-week period), he’s finished a respective T4, fifth, T9, T13 and T4. Leads his class with six top 10sThe rookie refuses to rest in stretches, and why would he? In his last five starts (over a six-week period), he’s finished a respective T4, fifth, T9, T13 and T4. Leads his class with six top 10s 13 Patrick ReedIt’s been a minute since he’s been the product of converging trends. T7 at Colonial last week where he led field in par-3 scoring. Also 6-for-6 at Memorial with three top 10s; fifth last year.It’s been a minute since he’s been the product of converging trends. T7 at Colonial last week where he led field in par-3 scoring. Also 6-for-6 at Memorial with three top 10s; fifth last year. 12 Will ZalatorisAs the TOUR leader in SG: Tee-to-Green, and with greens below average in size, he’s built for this ballpark. Just MC’d in both Texas stops but went T5-T6-T4-P2 in other four of last six.As the TOUR leader in SG: Tee-to-Green, and with greens below average in size, he’s built for this ballpark. Just MC’d in both Texas stops but went T5-T6-T4-P2 in other four of last six. 11 Max HomaFour wins have planted him on the world stage, but he’s been consistently effective otherwise. In 2022 alone, he’s logged seven top 15s. In third trip to Muirfield Village last year, placed T6.Four wins have planted him on the world stage, but he’s been consistently effective otherwise. In 2022 alone, he’s logged seven top 15s. In third trip to Muirfield Village last year, placed T6. 10 Cameron YoungWith podium finishes in his last three(!) starts and five(!!) on the season, the rookie continues to sit highest in the FedExCup standings (12th) without a victory. Rested last week.With podium finishes in his last three(!) starts and five(!!) on the season, the rookie continues to sit highest in the FedExCup standings (12th) without a victory. Rested last week. 9 Hideki MatsuyamaForever the site of his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR in 2014. Seemingly also forever among the most impactful from tee to green. Also ranks T4 in par-5 scoring.Forever the site of his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR in 2014. Seemingly also forever among the most impactful from tee to green. Also ranks T4 in par-5 scoring. 8 Collin MorikawaMisfiring of late but his combination of tee-to-green power and precision plays up at Muirfield Village. Last year’s forgotten first-round leader ultimately settled as a runner-up.Misfiring of late but his combination of tee-to-green power and precision plays up at Muirfield Village. Last year’s forgotten first-round leader ultimately settled as a runner-up. 7 Xander SchauffeleChased his inspiring second round at TPC Craig Ranch (to make the cut on the number) with a closing 61 and a T5. Added a T13 at Southern Hills. Three straight top 15s here.Chased his inspiring second round at TPC Craig Ranch (to make the cut on the number) with a closing 61 and a T5. Added a T13 at Southern Hills. Three straight top 15s here. 6 Jordan SpiethRecorded a quiet T7 at Colonial with vintage grit. That echoed his victory at Harbour Town and runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch just prior. He’s 8-for-9 at Muirfield Village with six top 20s.Recorded a quiet T7 at Colonial with vintage grit. That echoed his victory at Harbour Town and runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch just prior. He’s 8-for-9 at Muirfield Village with six top 20s. 5 Shane LowryPersistently populating leaderboards since November with 11 straight top 25s in stroke-play competition worldwide. Cashed for a pair of top 15s at Memorial, the better of which a T6 last year.Persistently populating leaderboards since November with 11 straight top 25s in stroke-play competition worldwide. Cashed for a pair of top 15s at Memorial, the better of which a T6 last year. 4 Matt FitzpatrickCan’t do anything more to promote the notion that it’s a matter of when, not if, he’ll win a PGA TOUR event. T2-T5 in last two starts. Solo third here in 2020. No. 1 in SG: Total.Can’t do anything more to promote the notion that it’s a matter of when, not if, he’ll win a PGA TOUR event. T2-T5 in last two starts. Solo third here in 2020. No. 1 in SG: Total. 3 Patrick CantlayTwo-time winner and the defending champion. Co-led last year’s field in GIR and paced it in SG: Tee-to-Green and par-4 scoring. Also has a solo fourth in 2018 baked into his 5-for-5.Two-time winner and the defending champion. Co-led last year’s field in GIR and paced it in SG: Tee-to-Green and par-4 scoring. Also has a solo fourth in 2018 baked into his 5-for-5. 2 Rory McIlroyWith four top 10s among six top 20s in 10 tries, he’s just about automatic. Tops on TOUR in adjusted scoring and arrives having finished second, fifth and eighth in last three starts.With four top 10s among six top 20s in 10 tries, he’s just about automatic. Tops on TOUR in adjusted scoring and arrives having finished second, fifth and eighth in last three starts. 1 Jon RahmGiven the blow of having to withdraw from his title defense with a six-shot lead after three rounds due to COVID-19 last year, expect Rahmbo to seek revenge. Won a month ago in Mexico.Given the blow of having to withdraw from his title defense with a six-shot lead after three rounds due to COVID-19 last year, expect Rahmbo to seek revenge. Won a month ago in Mexico.
Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Mito Pereira and 2018 Memorial champ Bryson DeChambeau will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
When considering the challenge of Muirfield Village over time, it’s always been a progressive experience tee to target, but it’s not as simple as classifying it as a second-shot track.
While Nicklaus has conceded room to miss off the tee, the course tips at 7,533 yards, so muscle is rewarded. (Overall distance is down 10 yards because the par-5 seventh hole will play no longer than 582 yards this week.) At the same time, the most penal of the rough begins at four inches high, so respect and thoughtfulness when sizing up each hole is required.
Still, the 120 entrants of this limited-field invitational need to step up and hit golf shots on approach. Bentgrass greens average just 5,000 square feet, and they’re annually the slickest surfaces outside the confines of Augusta National Golf Club. On second thought, that’s not true, at least it wasn’t last year.
New greens at Muirfield Village ran 12 feet on the Stimpmeter last year. That’s a common expectation on most courses utilized by the PGA TOUR, but they were measurably slower by comparison to pre-redesign when readings of 13 feet and beyond were collected. As a result, three-putt avoidance was at an all-time low of 1.52 percent, third-lowest among all of 51 courses during the super season. (The previous record for the course was 2.21 percent in 1998. The stat has been recorded in earnest since 1992.) That dropped average putts per round by exactly 1.00 (to 27.99), and the conversion percentage inside 10 feet climbed in concert, but most other familiar measurements to define how it went were in line with history.
The learning curve of the new greens served as a counterbalance. To wit, putts per greens in regulation and average distance of putts converted historically will not reflect the modifications. But now, with an additional year to mature, and with cooperative conditions, the governor can be lifted.
After a blast of early summertime heat, a front bringing rain and cooler air will make its way into the region midweek. The tail end of it will be gone on some time on Thursday, so the turf should be receptive for the opening round. Dry weather is forecast thereafter, daytime highs might not touch 80 degrees and wind shouldn’t be an issue.
Per the new norm, the winner will receive 550 FedExCup points, a three-season membership exemption (or one-year extension to a maximum of five seasons) and a three-year exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship.
