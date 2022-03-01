-
Expert Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- March 01, 2022
- Another deep field heads to Bay Hill this year. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 14
3,175
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 17
3,161
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 104
3,025
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 361
2,846
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 412
2,817
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,508
2,097
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 12
1,623
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 19
1,617
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 197
1,478
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 516
1,394
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 890
1,317
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,889
1,012
