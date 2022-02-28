-
-
Power Rankings: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
-
February 28, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
-
Top 10
All-time shots from the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Arnold Palmer advised to swing your swing. Well, Florida most definitely swings its own Swing.
The Sunshine, er, “Sunshine” State – air quotes required, at least in the context of the final few minutes of The Honda Classic – always takes a swing at PGA TOUR membership. From the hardest par 70 in a non-major that is PGA National’s Champion Course to one of the most difficult par 72s in a non-major that is the Bay Hill Club and Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, this fortnight has the feel of midterm exams.
Spring will break soon enough, but the 120 in the field at Bay Hill need to keep their noses in the books this week. For a description of how it sets up and other details concerning the tournament, continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Chris KirkSettled for a T7 at PGA National but it’s his best showing in 10 months, and it piggybacked at T14 at TPC Scottsdale. Since 2016, he’s 4-for-5 at Bay Hill with a T8 (2021) among four top 15s.Settled for a T7 at PGA National but it’s his best showing in 10 months, and it piggybacked at T14 at TPC Scottsdale. Since 2016, he’s 4-for-5 at Bay Hill with a T8 (2021) among four top 15s. 14 Paul CaseyHis 45th birthday is in July but the Brit isn’t giving an inch to the younger talent. Sits 27th in the OWGR and arrives with five straight top 25s worldwide. Also placed T10 in last year’s API.His 45th birthday is in July but the Brit isn’t giving an inch to the younger talent. Sits 27th in the OWGR and arrives with five straight top 25s worldwide. Also placed T10 in last year’s API. 13 Max HomaAlthough he’s associated so well with Los Angeles, he’s not a one-coast pony. In two trips to Bay Hill, he finished T24 in 2020 and T10 last year. Fresh off a T14-T10 spurt earlier this month.Although he’s associated so well with Los Angeles, he’s not a one-coast pony. In two trips to Bay Hill, he finished T24 in 2020 and T10 last year. Fresh off a T14-T10 spurt earlier this month. 12 Scottie SchefflerHe was so rattled by his breakthrough victory in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale that he mustered but a T7 at Riviera. Talk about taking it in stride. T15 here in his only trip in 2020.He was so rattled by his breakthrough victory in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale that he mustered but a T7 at Riviera. Talk about taking it in stride. T15 here in his only trip in 2020. 11 Sungjae ImThree double bogeys led to a short week at PGA National, so he’s extra-rested for his fourth appearance at Bay Hill where he’s gone T3-3rd-T21. Phenomenal ball-striker with pop.Three double bogeys led to a short week at PGA National, so he’s extra-rested for his fourth appearance at Bay Hill where he’s gone T3-3rd-T21. Phenomenal ball-striker with pop. 10 Will ZalatorisAfter a positive COVID-19 test canceled Pebble Beach, he returned for a T26 at Riviera. Tops on TOUR in SG: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green. T10 in last year’s debut at Bay Hill.After a positive COVID-19 test canceled Pebble Beach, he returned for a T26 at Riviera. Tops on TOUR in SG: Approach-the-Green and SG: Tee-to-Green. T10 in last year’s debut at Bay Hill. 9 Viktor HovlandDespite how frequently he wins, makes cuts and populates leaderboard, he’s not invincible. The 24-year-old is 3-for-3 at Bay Hill but with no better than a T40 in his debut in 2019.Despite how frequently he wins, makes cuts and populates leaderboard, he’s not invincible. The 24-year-old is 3-for-3 at Bay Hill but with no better than a T40 in his debut in 2019. 8 Keith MitchellHe just turned 30 and, by the looks of it, appears that he’s easing magnificently into early prime. Three top 10s and a pair of T12s in his last six starts. T6 (2019) and T5 (2020) at Bay Hill.He just turned 30 and, by the looks of it, appears that he’s easing magnificently into early prime. Three top 10s and a pair of T12s in his last six starts. T6 (2019) and T5 (2020) at Bay Hill. 7 Matt FitzpatrickRested for two weeks since opening 2022 with a T6 and T10 on the West Coast, but not by choice. An illness thwarted a start at Riviera. Thrives at Bay Hill; 2nd-T9-T10 since 2019.Rested for two weeks since opening 2022 with a T6 and T10 on the West Coast, but not by choice. An illness thwarted a start at Riviera. Thrives at Bay Hill; 2nd-T9-T10 since 2019. 6 Tyrrell HattonPerfect in five tries at Bay Hill. This is the 2020 champ’s first PGA TOUR start since November, but he’s stayed sharp abroad, most notably with a T6 and a T4 in late January.Perfect in five tries at Bay Hill. This is the 2020 champ’s first PGA TOUR start since November, but he’s stayed sharp abroad, most notably with a T6 and a T4 in late January. 5 Jason KokrakThe self-proclaimed late bloomer has a long history of success at Bay Hill, a playground for his power and precision. Since 2014, he’s 7-for-8 with four top 10s among six top 20s.The self-proclaimed late bloomer has a long history of success at Bay Hill, a playground for his power and precision. Since 2014, he’s 7-for-8 with four top 10s among six top 20s. 4 Marc LeishmanLet’s see… Lengthy track, wind, sparkling form. Check, check, check. His 2017 title is one of three podium finishes and six top 25s in 12 tries. Three top 20s in 2020; T15 at Riviera.Let’s see… Lengthy track, wind, sparkling form. Check, check, check. His 2017 title is one of three podium finishes and six top 25s in 12 tries. Three top 20s in 2020; T15 at Riviera. 3 Hideki MatsuyamaThe FedExCup points leader is perfect in nine starts this season. He’s also 7-for-7 with a trio of top 25s at Bay Hill; T18 last year. His profile is the archetype for what works best here.The FedExCup points leader is perfect in nine starts this season. He’s also 7-for-7 with a trio of top 25s at Bay Hill; T18 last year. His profile is the archetype for what works best here. 2 Jon RahmThe 27-year-old is in his sixth season as a PGA TOUR member, but this marks his tournament debut. No. 1 in distance of all drives, total driving, SG: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation.The 27-year-old is in his sixth season as a PGA TOUR member, but this marks his tournament debut. No. 1 in distance of all drives, total driving, SG: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation. 1 Rory McIlroyIgnorance can be bliss but knowledge is power, and he brings that to Bay Hill, figuratively and literally. He’s 7-for-7 with a win (2018) among five straight top 10s. T12-3rd-T10 in 2022.Ignorance can be bliss but knowledge is power, and he brings that to Bay Hill, figuratively and literally. He’s 7-for-7 with a win (2018) among five straight top 10s. T12-3rd-T10 in 2022.
The Honda Classic champion Sepp Straka, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, Luke List and 2021 API runner-up Lee Westwood will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Draws and Fades.
Bryson DeChambeau’s title defense will not be. His return is on ice for at least another year as he continues to heal and recover from injuries to his left hip and left wrist. He withdrew from the tournament on Monday.
DeChambeau’s DNP guarantees that another will claim 550 FedExCup points, $2.16 million (of a $12-million purse), a three-year membership exemption (or extension, depending on current status) and a three-year exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship with the win at Bay Hill.
Whoever captures victory will have gone to work, too.
It was just two years ago when Bay Hill’s scoring average of 74.106 was the highest among all par 72s in non-majors over a four-year period, and it hasn’t been eclipsed since, either. It eased last year, but the 73.015 that it yielded still slots as Bay Hill’s second-highest scoring average of the last nine years. It was influenced by a final-round split of 75.486 that itself was inflated by sustained winds and gusts exceeding 20 mph.
That’s the thing about Florida. If the breezes aren’t blowing, it’s doing it wrong.
This week’s prime time for scoring will be the opening round when relatively calm air is forecast. Winds will freshen by Friday and remain that way throughout the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the 80s with gradual warming into the final round. Also, although dry conditions are expected in Orlando, as PGA National proved on Sunday, never say never as it concerns a rain shower in these climes.
All that aside, Bay Hill doesn’t need Mother Nature’s help in presenting a consistently firm and fair test. Bermuda greens, which are not overseeded, will have every opportunity to touch 13½ feet on the Stimpmeter. That they are larger than average does mitigate the challenge of finding them in regulation, but overseeded primary rough of 3½ inches and taller doesn’t. Still, having shorter approaches no matter the lie is preferred because greens average 7,500 square feet.
With the full allotment of four par 5s on the 7,466-yard walk, power and precision tee to green will be setting the stage for Sunday’s leaderboard. DeChambeau occupied the bull’s-eye of that objective last year. He led the field in distance of all drives – his blasts over the water and within 90 yards of the green at the par-5 sixth in the final two rounds were the most memorable – and Strokes Gained: Off-the Tee.
DeChambeau also ranked second in SG: Tee-to-Green, T2 in greens in regulation and T3 in par-5 scoring. The bonus is that he paced the field in par-3 scoring, no easy feat given that the quartet of one-shotters tied for the ninth-toughest set all season.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous perspectives. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Power Rankings (API)
TUESDAY*: Power Rankings (PRO), Sleepers (API), Draws and Fades
WEDNESDAY: Pick ’Em Preview
SUNDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Ranking
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
-
-