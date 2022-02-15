-
Expert Picks: The Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Collin Morikawa's precision might pay off at Riviera. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The Genesis Invitational in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 59
2,820
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 89 2,790 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 175
2,716
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 393
2,592
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 479
2,548
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,407
2,002
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 99
1,268
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 164 1,246 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 464
1,169
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 622
1,140
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,131
1,048
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,662
917
