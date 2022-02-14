-
Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
It was a nail-biter, it pinned all the senses, and it was a lifetime experience for the local fans. How do you follow that?! Oh, and Super Bowl LVI was contested on Sunday, too. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Rams prevailed in front of a home crowd.
A day before, residents of the Valley of Sun will remember where they were when recalling Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one in the third round of the WM Phoenix Open, and it’ll forever be the site of Scottie Scheffler’s breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR. Exhilaration for all.
Both have made the trip west to The Genesis Invitational between L.A. and the coastline. Naturally, a star-studded field is poised to attempt to tame The Riviera Country Club. More on the event, the course and the perks beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Will ZalatorisCOVID-19 thwarted his start at Pebble Beach, so he's rested since the playoff loss at Torrey Pines. With Scottie Scheffler winning, Z arguably is the best current talent without a W. 14 Matt FitzpatrickOK, so the Englishman has an argument about being the best without a victory on the PGA TOUR. He's also piping-hot with a pair of top 10s to open 2022. Placed T5 here last year. 13 Francesco MolinariIt's a home-away-from-home game for the transplanted Italian who lives locally and reps Riviera as a member. Finished T8 here last year and has opened 2022 by going 3-for-3. 12 Bubba WatsonImmediately after his runner-up finish at the Saudi Invite, he connected four sub-70s at TPC Scottsdale for a T14. Three(!) wins at Riviera punctuate eight cuts made, all for a top 20. 11 Max HomaPassion for a local native to perform well here is almost quantifiable – John Merrick had it en route to his TOUR title in 2013 – but the defending champ has been consistently strong, too. 10 Collin MorikawaHe's been knocked off-balance by a few squirrelly rounds in the last couple of months, but his skill set should shine at Riviera every time. Now making his third appearance.
He’s been knocked off-balance by a few squirrelly rounds in the last couple of months, but his skill set should shine at Riviera every time. Now making his third appearance.
9 Dustin JohnsonSecond in all-time earnings at the Genesis with a win (2017), a P2 (2015), a solo second (2014) and a T3 (2010) among 10 top 10s in 14 tries. He's begun 2022 by going T25-T8. 8 Cameron SmithHe has a pair of top 10s in six tries at Riviera (2018, 2021), so the 28-year-old Aussie is well past the learning curve. Just a month removed from capturing victory at Kapalua.
He has a pair of top 10s in six tries at Riviera (2018, 2021), so the 28-year-old Aussie is well past the learning curve. Just a month removed from capturing victory at Kapalua.
7 Rory McIlroyFirst U.S.-based start since winning THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT four months ago. Kept the pedal down with a solid warm-up in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Two top fives at The Riv since 2019.First U.S.-based start since winning THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT four months ago. Kept the pedal down with a solid warm-up in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Two top fives at The Riv since 2019. 6 Hideki MatsuyamaRemains atop the FedExCup standings after a vintage T8 at TPC Scottsdale. Went 62-for-62 inside seven feet, 20 times from outside three feet. Three top 10s and a T11 at The Riv.Remains atop the FedExCup standings after a vintage T8 at TPC Scottsdale. Went 62-for-62 inside seven feet, 20 times from outside three feet. Three top 10s and a T11 at The Riv. 5 Viktor HovlandTPC Scottsdale isn’t for everyone. This isn’t to say that it’s not for him, but he’s now 0-for-2. Got two rounds of live action two weeks after winning in Dubai. T5 in debut here last year.TPC Scottsdale isn’t for everyone. This isn’t to say that it’s not for him, but he’s now 0-for-2. Got two rounds of live action two weeks after winning in Dubai. T5 in debut here last year. 4 Xander SchauffeleRose for yet another podium finish (T3) at the WM. Led the field in GIR and SG: Tee-to-Green. That skill set plays up at Riviera where he’s 4-for-4 with a T9 among four top 25s.Rose for yet another podium finish (T3) at the WM. Led the field in GIR and SG: Tee-to-Green. That skill set plays up at Riviera where he’s 4-for-4 with a T9 among four top 25s. 3 Justin ThomasHe might still be in shock after squandering a four-shot lead entering the finale here in 2019. Since that solo second (and closing 75), he’s missed both cuts. Locked in of late, though.He might still be in shock after squandering a four-shot lead entering the finale here in 2019. Since that solo second (and closing 75), he’s missed both cuts. Locked in of late, though. 2 Jon RahmWhen reaching the point that wins define success, a T10 at TPC Scottsdale feels short. However, he’s a monster no matter when and where. T9-T17-T5 at Riviera since debuting in 2019.When reaching the point that wins define success, a T10 at TPC Scottsdale feels short. However, he’s a monster no matter when and where. T9-T17-T5 at Riviera since debuting in 2019. 1 Patrick CantlayHe’s played more high-stress golf than anyone else in 2022, but it hasn’t been affecting his performance even though he hasn’t won. Yet. Superb record at Riviera reinforces his threat.He’s played more high-stress golf than anyone else in 2022, but it hasn’t been affecting his performance even though he hasn’t won. Yet. Superb record at Riviera reinforces his threat.
Tuesday’s Draws and Fades will include reviews of 2020 champion Adam Scott, WM Phoenix Open winner Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns and Sahith Theegala among the notables.
Tiger Woods hosts The Genesis Invitational. The timing is fitting given that the Cincinnati Bengals lost the Super Bowl. No, Tiger isn’t Bengal Tiger, he’s just Tiger, but he hasn’t prevailed on the biggest stage in L.A., either.
As the focus of sports nationwide soon will be pivoting to March Madness, the label of a mid-major will be populating our consciousness. In that vein, you could say that this week’s PGA TOUR stop is a mini-major. The field is just 120 deep, and the winner is rewarded with 550 FedExCup points (for the second straight year) and a three-year membership exemption (for the third consecutive edition). Of course, there’s also the not-so-insignificant component of a $12-million purse of which $2.16 million is reserved for the champion. Super, indeed.
It’s no wonder that all inside the top 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking are committed. Scheffler rose to ninth with his win. His victim in the playoff at TPC Scottsdale, Patrick Cantlay, climbed a spot to third.
The Riviera Country Club is everything this field remembers and wants, so it’s the ideal backdrop. With no impactful changes yet again, the par 71 tips at 7,322 yards. It has since 2016. Kikuyagrass blankets all areas except the putting surfaces, and it’s not overseeded. The only layer of rough is just an inch-and-a-half tall, but it still doesn’t prevent the 7,500-square foot greens from defending par.
Targets are larger on average primarily due to the subtle (and, in places, not-so-subtle) undulations. The Poa annua greens also are dialed into 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter. With exceptional weather expected all week, Riviera will present its best self. Save the potential for a morning marine layer a mile or so inland, there will be zero complications from the elements. Daytime highs might touch 70 degrees for the finale of the West Coast Swing before a slight cooling for its final round.
During the 2020-21 super season that included 51 courses, Riviera ranked inside the five-toughest in percentage of fairways hit (47.24), greens in regulation (54.17), proximity to the hole (42’7”), conversion percentage inside 10 feet (86.14) and average distance of putts holed (68’9”).
Max Homa defends the title this week. Before he outlasted Tony Finau in a playoff for which the duo qualified at 12-under 272, Homa concluded regulation slotted inside the top five in fairways hit, GIR, Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, SG: Tee-to-Green and putts per GIR. However, he paid off those prerequisites by co-leading the field in par-5 scoring. Riviera’s trio of par 5s is its weakness.
Given the attention devoted to the par-4 10th hole, it might feel like it’s a beast. Quite the opposite, in fact, and that’s what makes it beautiful.
The (in)famous 315-yarder was the easiest par 4 at Riviera in each of the last three years. It was inside the easiest 15 percent of 540 pars 4s in the super season. Go back to the previous full season of 2018-19 (pre-pandemic) and you’ll find it inside the easiest five percent. And no, it’s not a place to go eagle-watching. Exactly one eagle was converted in three of the last four editions. (There were four in 2020.)
Last year’s field averaged 3.885 on the 10th, which means that anyone who played it in 1-under for four rounds at 3.75 picked up a fraction of a stroke. Homa did exactly that, with two birdies, one par and one bogey. The tournament can’t be won at No. 10, but it sure can make the difference.
