January 18, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2022
- Patrick Cantlay is a top pick heading into The American Express. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The American Express in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: THE AMERICAN EXPRESS
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
SEASON
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 142
2,054
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 148
2,049
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 191 2,031 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 546
1,884
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 706
1,827
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,393
1,467
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 644 507 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 744 497 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 870 487 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,787 384 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 1,798 382 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,840 375
