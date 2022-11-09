Pick 'Em Preview: Cadence Bank Houston Open

We are down to two tournaments remaining in what is the last fall portion of the wraparound era. As the message in your Inbox on the PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live page states, the Cadence Bank Houston Open and The RSM Classic present two more opportunities to capture a piece of the weekly $5,000 prize fund. As always, Glass and Rob share their picks and argue for each below.

Back in early play in Texas is R1 Leader, so they have it covered. Also, a Top 5 weeklong bet has supplanted the more familiar Top 20. Because odds are longer for the premium finish, it’s more likely that it will have a hand in determining who watches his or her bank account for the direct deposit on Monday.

TOURNAMENT

TO WIN

Glass … Adam Long (+10000)

Hoo, baby! Nothing better than a live long shot who is also a Horse For Course . Long crashed and burned last week as a HFC in Mexico (MC; -2), so I'm expecting a nice bounce-back performance this week.

Psst, if you're not a fan of Will Gordon below, Long has opened 66 and 68 in his previous two visits here...

Rob … Sahith Theegala (+4000)

Welp, I nailed the opening odds for last week’s winner, +4000, but you may have noticed that Brendon Todd didn’t win. Russell Henley did. Bless my heart. A wise man once said that this is gambling after all.

The paradigm in Houston favors a surprise – we haven’t had a first-time winner yet this season – but it’s still not worth reaching to the fringe for our purposes here. So, I’m doing both.

Like any golfer, Theegala can be quantified, but he goes about his business in such a real-time and really timely fashion to succeed, so the belief here is entirely in the guy and his guts. We know that he’s going to get his at some point and won’t be 40-to-1 again soon after he does. He’s No. 13 in my Power Rankings .

TOP 5

Glass … Matthew NeSmith (+1000)

His last three starts on TOUR are T9-T2-T9, so at +900 I'm absolutely down to clown. Big ball-striker loves bermuda and opened here 66-67 last year before fading. Third time is SURELY a charm!

Rob … Sam Burns (+320)

I’ll call you SURELY anytime I want.

The fact is, I love Glass’ selection here, but I’m concerned if or when this bet will unlock. A top-five finish is hard, and it requires some luck, so I’m keeping it simple and I’m still elated to get this kickback if it hits.

TOP 10

Glass … Adam Schenk (+700)

Had a nice peg here last week with David Lipsky (+1000) , so I'm hoping to make it back-to-back longer shots.

Schenk is 34-under in his last three starts, so form is not my worry. Cashed T29 here last year with 64 in Round 2. Speaking of early rounds, he's opened 69, 65 and 63 in those last three events, plus goes off early from hole No. 1 on Thursday.

Rob … Mackenzie Hughes (+540)

The Canuck is No. 9 in my Power Rankings, so this is a no-brainer, but that’s not the only reason. If this bet refuses to become available while I’m paying attention, just like the Top 20 bet often does in the same space, then I’m thrilled to be getting this value if it’s a set-and-forget experience.

R1 LEADER

Rob … Sahith Theegala (+4000)

Thursday’s weather should yield balanced scoring throughout the day, but I still want my charge going off the front.

Both nines are par 35s, but it’s unfair to compare scoring because of how the routing plants an additional par 3 and par 5 on the outward side. Still, and strictly in relation to par, Nos. 10-18 are tougher overall, so let’s lean into the best greens on the easiest half of holes before his turn.

Lo and behold, my outright goes off No. 1 in the third threesome.

Glass … Will Gordon (+8000)

I've pointed out two others above who you could slot in if you're afraid of this big number. Gordon tees off on the front side, the easier of the two, and does so at 8:08 a.m. local time, so I'm not stuck. In five events this year, from earliest to last week, he's rattled off 70, 66, 65, 68 and 62. I'm not going to overthink it at this value. And if I'm wrong, I'll use the rules to my advantage and go back for more!

NOTE: While Glass and Rob typically stick with their selections as detailed in Pick ‘Em Preview, they are allowed the right to make changes at any time.