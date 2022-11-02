Pick 'Em Preview: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Our guys take very different directions for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, but both have merit because of the construct and quality of the field. Pick your poison.

So as not to generate confusion, only their TOURNAMENT picks as presented on the interface at the time they filed are provided below. Like you, they are unaware of which bets will be offered in ROUND 1 and beyond.

TOURNAMENT

TO WIN

Rob … Brendon Todd (+4000)

When a favorite wins, I’ve been left behind. This happened (again) last week in Bermuda where had I opened with Seamus Power at +2000 like the majority (I got him at just +185 late on Sunday), I’d have finished inside the top 10 overall. So, perhaps the final piece of this puzzle is to stop reaching because we can and compromise with a pick more likely to convert.

The field at Mayakoba is considerably deeper than the one that Power – I’m going for it, you know me – overpowered, so there’s a greater likelihood that a similarly strong week with 3-balls – and 2-balls if offered – won’t require the favorite to fare better. Yet, I’m tickled by the value of this kickback for the 2019 champion of the tournament. He’s added a T8 and a T11 since, and his scoring average in his last dozen rounds around the place is sub-67.

So, I’ll start here, but I plan to finish here, too.

Glass … Danny Lee (+20000)

Saddling up a HORSE FOR COURSE on one of his favorite venues. Recent form suggests 200-1 is just about right, but the light goes on when he lands at Mayakoba.

Start on the fringes and work your way back to the chalk as the event moves forward.

TOP USA PLAYER

Glass … Aaron Wise (+1800)

Going a bit more conservative here as I don't have time all weekend to wait for windows to open or close.

Wise has gone close here before and he’s teeing it up for the seventh time. He's won a shootout before (Trinity Forest) where 23-under was required to win. T6 last time out at Congaree. Should have the flight plan for takeoff.

Rob … Brendon Todd (+2500)

Sure, I could hedge, but doubling down on my outright is more fun.

Despite this mild kickback, 10 other Yanks open with shorter odds. So, because the board is relatively flat, those who win the direct deposit likely will have connected with this prop. Remember, only the outright stays open during competition. If this bet opens, it would be late in the evening and during the overnight hours in North America.

TOP 10

Glass … David Lipsky (+1000)

Two top 10s in 2022, both on paspalum. One was at Vidanta, a Greg Norman design just like El Camaleón. The other was at Corales. Sweet spot at age 34.

Here's where the gambling begins as we need to be on our toes to catch the window as the event rolls on. If necessary, of course.

Rob … Brendon Todd (+400)

It’s not customary to bury a link to my Power Rankings this deep on the page on which I’ve endorsed Todd throughout, but it’s most relevant to direct you to it here. Why? Well, he’s No. 8 in it and I’m more likely to stick with this bet than I am Top USA Player if that unlocks.

NOTE: While Glass and Rob typically stick with their selections as detailed in Pick ‘Em Preview, they are allowed the right to make changes at any time.