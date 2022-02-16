Let’s Play! The PGA TOUR offers two great ways to immerse yourself in the game

It’s time to feel the sweat!

In fantasy, just as in reality, it’s nice to have options. Even better is when you don’t have to decide and can make room for them all.

It’s been a minute since PGATOUR.com hosted multiple games. PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf has been a fixture as the in-house format for years. Its handful of iterations have combined old-school fantasy with new technology and the unique bonus of using FedExCup points. As it motors on during its Segment 2 of the 2021-22 season, we are introducing a new method of play.

Say hello to PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live. This new experience is separate from and in addition to PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Both are free to play and both award prizes, but PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live is a weekly game and with considerably different objectives.

Unlike PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf for which you roster a team to compete against others throughout the entire season for only a Segment, or using a customizable schedule in leagues, the decisions you face in PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live are in the context of propositions powered by PointsBet. You chase total points linked directly to live odds and the choices will change for every tournament.

Your total at the conclusion of a tournament determines ranking and eligibility for prizes. PGA TOUR Pick ’Em Live will feature guaranteed weekly prizes valued up to USD $5,000. Among the cool components of the game, you only accrue points and cannot drop below zero. Therefore, there is no benefit to abstain from any prop. There are decisions to be made, and changed, for each round so if you forget one day, you can jump in the next day and still be a winner!

In the main, you’ll be asked to come up with tournament picks for an outright winner, top 10 and top 20, weeklong sections that can be changed at any time that the PointsBet market in those categories are open. But any changes you make will only lock in at the live odds value. At what point on Sunday will you jump ship onto another player?

You will also have the chance to increase your points total with three separate category picks prior to each round. You might match wits against other players when deciding who is most likely to fire in the opening round from a featured group… will it be Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, or Collin Morikawa? Which player will make the cut? Who will be the first-round leader?

Each week will bring exciting new choices and you’ll decide to go for the longshot and more points, or to play it safe and bank on proven performers. Either way, you can’t lose in this game!

In conjunction with PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em LIVE, we are dedicating a weekly “Pick ‘Em Preview” in which PGATOUR.com experts Rob Bolton and Mike Glasscott will be sharing their picks and analysis. It will publish on the day before every opening round.

PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live and the new preview are in addition to everything already generated in the fantasy space on this website. Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings, Sleepers, and Draws and Fades will continue to appear as usual, as will Mike Glasscott’s Horses for Courses. Both gurus will remain part of the PGA TOUR Experts league highlighted in Expert Picks (for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf). Qualifiers, Rookie Ranking, Korn Ferry Tour Graduate Reshuffle and Medical Extensions also will continue to receive the same attention on Sunday nights or Monday mornings.

In addition to Pick ‘Em Preview, Glasscott is also writing Power Rankings for all Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Champions events. The most recent contributions appear at the top of the FANTASY page, but everything slots into the FANTASY FEED, so bookmark that page if you already haven’t.

FAQs about PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live

Q: What is PGA TOUR Pick ’Em Live?

A: PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live is a Free to Play game hosted on the Low6 Platform. PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live uses live odds to provide an opportunity to experience what it’s like to place bets across a number of different golf markets without any of the risk. Learn how about the volatility of odds, how betting payouts work, and compete against other PGA TOUR Fans for real prizes ( learn more about odds ).

Q: Where can I play Pick ’Em Live?

A: You can play PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live online by clicking here or access the game through the PGA TOUR App MORE menu (click this link to download the App ).

Q: Who can play Pick ’Em Live?

A: Fans over the age of 18 in eligible countries can play PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live.

Q: What is Low6?

A: Low6 is a gaming company that provides Free-To-Play gaming experiences for sports entities to engage and activate fanbases.

Q: How much does PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live Cost?

A: PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live is both free to register and free to play online.

Q: How do you play Pick ‘Em Live?

A: Learn how to play PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live through a guided tutorial on Low6 (click here to view).

Q: How is PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live different than PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf?

A: If you play the PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf game, here’s how PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live is different:

Each tournament is its own competition with its own prizing. There is no season-long competition.

You can start playing PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live at any point during the active tournament. If betting markets are available, you can make or change picks and try to win. Just like real betting, your ability to make picks is dependent on the availability of odds markets. You can change your picks at any time as long as the betting market is still available. Your new pick will carry the current live odds.

Q: What tournaments can I play PGA TOUR Pick ‘Em Live?

A: The game can be played throughout the season. On weeks where there are two PGA TOUR events, the game will support the primary event:

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Genesis Scottish Open

The Open Championship