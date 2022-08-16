Statistically Speaking: BMW Championship

The BMW Championship this week at Wilmington Country Club (South Course) in Delaware represents the last chance saloon to not only punch a ticket to East Lake Golf Club for the TOUR Championship but to also set up your starting position for the final leg in the chase for the FedExCup.

Robert Trent Jones’ design is new to all in its current layout, (except for one Palmer Cup player from almost 10 years ago you can see in Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings ), but let's try and crack the code of who will be populating the first page of the leaderboard at the conclusion of play. With no course history, our regular Horses For Courses is not in play… BUT if you read on we will add some “Equines For Event” this week!

At 7,534 yards, par-71 (35-36) there are some interesting angles. Holes 12 and 14 will play from 634 and 649 yards respectively. Robert Trent Jones South Course at Firestone has just ONE of these (Par-70) and eagles rarely landed in Akron.

The par-3s also have teeth. The 15th follows the 649-yard par-5 with 234 yards of one big shot to get home. Of the other three shot holes, two slot over 200 yards from the tips with the one exception, the 13th checking in at 170.

The massive greens complexes will test the putting acumen but it will give chances for recovery from Fescue and Bluegrass rough. Hitting GIR are fantastic but leaving eight footers for par all day can grind on the gears. Fortune should favor the brave!

When new courses are introduced, the formula remains the same. Nobody will have an advantage reading greens or notes from old yardage books so the elite ball-strikers usually rise to the top. Putters can catch up or get hot like Patrick Cantlay did last year but there's a reason big names factor in these events annually.

Wilmington has received average rainfall in August so firm and fast will only be on the cards by design of the TOUR this week.

Key Statistics

Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for full list

Strokes Gained: Tee to Green

Playing out of four inches behind mature trees doesn't sound like fun. Much easier to attack large greens from the shortest of grass with the most loft as possible.