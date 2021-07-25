SG: Approach the Green

×
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVERAGE TOTAL SG:APP MEASURED ROUNDS
1 1 Collin Morikawa 69 1.502 78.118 52
2 2 Paul Casey 63 .907 41.711 46
3 3 Russell Henley 75 .901 59.479 66
4 4 Keegan Bradley 82 .878 61.463 70
5 5 Justin Thomas 71 .853 44.360 52
6 6 Will Zalatoris 82 .793 47.585 60
7 7 Jon Rahm 74 .762 39.628 52
8 9 Matthew NeSmith 86 .747 56.800 76
9 8 Corey Conners 91 .742 50.448 68
10 10 Brooks Koepka 52 .738 28.033 38
11 11 Tyrrell Hatton 57 .721 29.578 41
12 T12 Charley Hoffman 95 .711 50.506 71
13 T12 Emiliano Grillo 90 .707 44.529 63
14 14 Daniel Berger 71 .693 39.520 57
15 15 Hideki Matsuyama 78 .681 44.975 66
16 22 Cameron Percy 77 .660 36.974 56
17 17 Xander Schauffele 67 .654 30.757 47
18 16 Doug Ghim 84 .628 41.476 66
19 18 Viktor Hovland 74 .604 32.593 54
20 19 Jordan Spieth 76 .594 34.475 58
21 20 Sam Burns 72 .593 33.828 57
22 23 Chez Reavie 80 .564 36.631 65
23 21 Stewart Cink 74 .552 34.244 62
24 24 Kyle Stanley 90 .549 38.417 70
25 25 Patrick Cantlay 69 .537 27.928 52
26 26 Matt Wallace 59 .535 19.790 37
27 27 Seamus Power 50 .531 18.056 34
28 28 Russell Knox 88 .517 38.222 74
29 34 Matthew Wolff 52 .504 21.658 43
30 30 Rory McIlroy 61 .501 23.554 47
31 31 Abraham Ancer 85 .496 32.246 65
32 T68 Michael Gellerman 47 .489 14.195 29
33 49 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .487 23.370 48
34 33 Henrik Norlander 86 .486 35.472 73
35 29 Tony Finau 81 .474 26.538 56
36 35 Kevin Streelman 90 .466 33.537 72
37 40 Dustin Johnson 61 .449 21.557 48
38 32 Scott Stallings 76 .437 27.946 64
39 42 Patrick Reed 73 .426 24.713 58
40 39 Talor Gooch 87 .425 31.060 73
T41 38 Lanto Griffin 89 .421 31.188 74
T41 41 Shane Lowry 67 .421 21.475 51
43 43 Joaquin Niemann 89 .418 30.550 73
44 44 Cameron Tringale 86 .408 30.175 74
45 37 Tom Hoge 88 .392 30.597 78
46 46 Harold Varner III 80 .389 26.043 67
47 47 Aaron Wise 68 .380 22.046 58
48 48 Max Homa 81 .373 20.517 55
49 45 Hank Lebioda 70 .369 18.468 50
50 61 Sergio Garcia 65 .366 19.760 54
51 50 Chris Kirk 78 .338 21.279 63
52 52 Ryan Palmer 71 .330 18.817 57
53 53 Gary Woodland 64 .328 17.078 52
54 54 Doc Redman 76 .323 20.988 65
55 T73 Luke Donald 54 .321 13.786 43
56 55 Francesco Molinari 42 .316 9.784 31
57 56 Jason Kokrak 79 .315 18.889 60
58 57 Luke List 85 .300 20.681 69
59 T58 Bryson DeChambeau 67 .277 14.407 52
60 60 Adam Scott 62 .274 13.430 49
61 51 Camilo Villegas 73 .273 16.677 61
62 T58 Cam Davis 82 .263 20.505 78
63 62 Martin Laird 74 .250 15.243 61
64 T68 Bo Hoag 87 .247 18.051 73
65 63 Webb Simpson 61 .237 10.686 45
T66 T65 C.T. Pan 76 .234 13.820 59
T66 T65 Cameron Smith 73 .234 12.416 53
68 71 Roger Sloan 78 .232 12.981 56
69 82 Jhonattan Vegas 80 .224 12.754 57
70 95 Joseph Bramlett 78 .213 11.505 54
71 70 Jason Dufner 84 .209 14.659 70
72 64 Patton Kizzire 92 .198 16.016 81
73 72 Sebastián Muñoz 93 .192 14.799 77
74 T73 Branden Grace 73 .189 10.029 53
75 81 D.J. Trahan 66 .188 8.264 44
76 75 Marc Leishman 71 .181 9.251 51
77 76 Lucas Glover 86 .175 12.089 69
78 79 Charl Schwartzel 82 .174 11.637 67
79 77 K.J. Choi 52 .168 6.900 41
80 78 Sungjae Im 107 .167 15.549 93
81 80 Si Woo Kim 83 .162 11.162 69
82 83 Kelly Kraft 44 .158 4.266 27
83 T89 Joel Dahmen 78 .157 9.438 60
84 67 Chase Seiffert 78 .149 8.059 54
T85 99 Andrew Putnam 85 .134 9.101 68
T85 88 Henrik Stenson 47 .134 3.896 29
T85 109 Ryan Moore 44 .134 5.482 41
88 84 Rob Oppenheim 74 .128 6.668 52
89 92 Adam Schenk 100 .123 9.078 74
T90 T93 Harris English 79 .122 7.580 62
T90 T93 Danny Lee 61 .122 6.953 57
92 97 Pat Perez 96 .118 8.715 74
T93 T89 Scott Piercy 73 .117 7.017 60
T93 T110 Brian Stuard 100 .117 9.568 82
T95 91 Satoshi Kodaira 74 .103 6.200 60
T95 85 Bubba Watson 71 .103 5.554 54
97 98 Zach Johnson 78 .102 7.149 70
98 T100 Lee Westwood 53 .095 3.691 39
T99 T102 Phil Mickelson 64 .088 4.491 51
T99 96 Tyler Duncan 90 .088 6.357 72
101 T104 Matt Kuchar 67 .085 4.517 53
102 T104 Brandt Snedeker 82 .084 5.564 66
T103 106 Scottie Scheffler 93 .071 4.848 68
T103 T86 Sam Ryder 84 .071 4.426 62
105 107 Brendan Steele 78 .069 4.464 65
106 T100 Troy Merritt 98 .066 5.138 78
T107 T86 John Huh 56 .054 2.644 49
T107 T110 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 .054 2.554 47
109 112 Tommy Fleetwood 57 .052 2.024 39
110 113 Brian Harman 91 .045 3.205 71
111 T102 James Hahn 64 .042 2.264 54
112 T124 Sepp Straka 94 .023 1.609 71
113 108 Erik van Rooyen 65 .019 1.009 52
114 114 Carlos Ortiz 83 .018 1.271 71
115 120 Vaughn Taylor 80 .015 .924 62
116 116 Padraig Harrington 44 .011 .320 28
117 117 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .003 .107 32
118 119 Justin Rose 50 -.011 -.364 33
T119 121 Jason Day 66 -.019 -1.032 54
T119 T164 Josh Teater 50 -.019 -.603 31
T119 118 Scott Brown 80 -.019 -1.157 62
122 133 Mark Hubbard 94 -.023 -1.948 85
123 126 Nate Lashley 72 -.029 -1.573 55
124 135 David Hearn 68 -.031 -1.427 46
125 115 Ben Taylor 48 -.033 -.892 27
126 138 Michael Kim 69 -.041 -2.046 50
127 129 Harry Higgs 70 -.042 -2.626 63
128 T127 Ryan Armour 76 -.054 -3.540 65
129 144 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.066 -3.406 52
130 131 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.070 -3.924 56
131 148 Kevin Stadler 43 -.072 -2.455 34
132 122 Tyler McCumber 62 -.080 -3.837 48
133 137 K.H. Lee 94 -.082 -6.342 77
134 T124 Ben Martin 48 -.088 -2.653 30
135 134 Kevin Kisner 69 -.091 -5.001 55
136 153 Chesson Hadley 68 -.092 -4.806 52
137 147 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.098 -5.210 53
138 T127 J.J. Spaun 72 -.129 -6.445 50
139 136 Richy Werenski 84 -.138 -10.615 77
140 123 Will Gordon 88 -.140 -9.213 66
T141 142 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.144 -6.919 48
T141 141 Mark Anderson 54 -.144 -4.321 30
143 143 Alex Noren 78 -.145 -9.569 66
144 139 Peter Malnati 78 -.155 -9.276 60
145 146 Byeong Hun An 82 -.156 -10.296 66
146 162 Cameron Champ 67 -.163 -8.658 53
147 159 Maverick McNealy 72 -.168 -9.715 58
148 130 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.194 -6.022 31
149 150 Michael Thompson 74 -.195 -12.871 66
150 149 Tom Lewis 82 -.200 -13.619 68
151 132 Chris Baker 54 -.204 -6.935 34
152 154 Rickie Fowler 76 -.205 -12.900 63
153 152 Danny Willett 51 -.207 -5.790 28
154 157 Kramer Hickok 65 -.218 -10.881 50
T155 168 Brendon Todd 87 -.227 -14.727 65
T155 156 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.227 -13.601 60
157 158 Kevin Na 70 -.228 -13.222 58
158 188 Nick Watney 56 -.233 -9.317 40
159 155 Robby Shelton 80 -.243 -16.786 69
160 161 Billy Horschel 81 -.244 -12.944 53
161 172 Sean O'Hair 49 -.245 -10.283 42
162 171 Andrew Landry 64 -.246 -14.027 57
163 160 Keith Mitchell 76 -.249 -13.717 55
164 163 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.254 -15.981 63
165 T164 Nick Taylor 88 -.255 -20.173 79
166 166 Jim Herman 60 -.259 -13.720 53
167 173 Grayson Murray 53 -.260 -9.370 36
168 169 Ian Poulter 68 -.267 -12.539 47
169 140 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.268 -6.431 24
170 170 Matt Jones 90 -.269 -18.849 70
171 175 Brice Garnett 90 -.273 -17.202 63
172 151 Kevin Tway 60 -.299 -14.032 47
173 176 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.310 -14.245 46
174 145 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.315 -10.710 34
175 178 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.319 -7.665 24
176 177 Bill Haas 44 -.322 -9.346 29
177 182 Robert Streb 70 -.330 -18.504 56
178 174 Vincent Whaley 82 -.334 -18.700 56
179 167 Michael Gligic 80 -.335 -18.777 56
T180 187 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.337 -18.190 54
T180 179 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.337 -21.545 64
182 186 Adam Hadwin 82 -.339 -24.713 73
183 180 Fabián Gómez 54 -.340 -10.885 32
184 184 Jimmy Walker 74 -.344 -21.659 63
185 191 Ryan Brehm 56 -.346 -11.415 33
186 181 J.B. Holmes 50 -.350 -15.398 44
187 189 J.T. Poston 83 -.359 -26.948 75
188 185 Beau Hossler 86 -.361 -23.851 66
189 192 Charles Howell III 70 -.401 -21.232 53
190 183 Denny McCarthy 86 -.414 -29.828 72
191 190 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.419 -31.865 76
192 193 Scott Harrington 79 -.504 -30.747 61
193 194 Austin Cook 72 -.535 -33.678 63
194 196 Hudson Swafford 70 -.538 -29.070 54
195 198 Adam Long 83 -.548 -36.692 67
196 195 Brandon Hagy 74 -.550 -29.723 54
197 200 Wyndham Clark 78 -.623 -41.759 67
198 204 Brian Gay 64 -.668 -37.382 56
199 199 Rafael Campos 58 -.689 -25.488 37
200 202 Sung Kang 84 -.703 -49.902 71
201 197 Rhein Gibson 56 -.726 -26.137 36
202 205 Kris Ventura 72 -.754 -37.724 50
203 203 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.831 -29.919 36
204 206 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.872 -28.766 33
205 207 Martin Trainer 59 -1.459 -67.099 46
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 -1.601 -65.646 41

The number of Approach the Green strokes a player takes from specific locations and distances are measured against a statistical baseline to determine the player's strokes gained or lost on a hole. The sum of the values for all holes played in a round minus the field average strokes gained/lost for the round is the player's Strokes gained/lost for that round. The sum of strokes gained for each round are divided by total rounds played. The Strokes Gained - concept is a by-product of the PGA TOUR's ShotLink Intelligence Program, which encourages academics to perform research against ShotLink statistical data. Professor Mark Broadie from Columbia Business School developed the early concept which was later defined by the TOUR (2568)