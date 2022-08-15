-
Power Rankings: BMW Championship
August 15, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
It’s a first in The First State. The PGA TOUR is making its debut in Delaware.
This week’s BMW Championship will be contested on the South Course of Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. It’s as neutral a site as any to host a FedExCup Playoffs event. For analysis of the course, how the winner and contenders should be defined, and more, continue reading beneath the expanded ranking.
POWER RANKINGS: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Lucas GloverCan he do it again? Soared to 34th (from 121st) in the FedExCup with a T3 at TPC Southwind, yet Wilmington CC is where his strength really should shine. Power and precision all day long.Can he do it again? Soared to 34th (from 121st) in the FedExCup with a T3 at TPC Southwind, yet Wilmington CC is where his strength really should shine. Power and precision all day long. 19 Max HomaHe’s earned the badge that his class is permanent, but the soon-to-be father still hasn’t connected for a top 35 in a Playoffs event. This is his eighth start. He finished T42 at TPC Southwind.He’s earned the badge that his class is permanent, but the soon-to-be father still hasn’t connected for a top 35 in a Playoffs event. This is his eighth start. He finished T42 at TPC Southwind. 18 Sam BurnsTumbled to T20 at TPC Southwind with a Sunday 71, but his tee-to-green game was strong all week. As long as it travels with him, Wilmington CC will give it a better chance to pay dividends.Tumbled to T20 at TPC Southwind with a Sunday 71, but his tee-to-green game was strong all week. As long as it travels with him, Wilmington CC will give it a better chance to pay dividends. 17 Cam DavisThat he’s “only” 51st in the FedExCup doesn’t reflect the quality of a recent surge. While it was building immediately prior to his last five starts, he arrives on a T8-6th-T16-T14-T13 burst.That he’s “only” 51st in the FedExCup doesn’t reflect the quality of a recent surge. While it was building immediately prior to his last five starts, he arrives on a T8-6th-T16-T14-T13 burst. 16 Jordan SpiethGoing back five editions of the FedExCup Playoffs (2018-present), he’s managed only one top 10, but Wilmington CC is an uncharacteristically strong fit for his improved ball-striking.Going back five editions of the FedExCup Playoffs (2018-present), he’s managed only one top 10, but Wilmington CC is an uncharacteristically strong fit for his improved ball-striking. 15 Adam ScottWith a T5 at the St. Jude, which was a culmination of recent form, he’s one of the four who climbed into the top 70. The Aussie has been a force in the Playoffs throughout his career.With a T5 at the St. Jude, which was a culmination of recent form, he’s one of the four who climbed into the top 70. The Aussie has been a force in the Playoffs throughout his career. 14 Joaquin NiemannLast week’s T13 was his second-best result in nine Playoffs events, including two TOUR Championships. Given how some have failed to respond regularly on this stage, it’s notable.Last week’s T13 was his second-best result in nine Playoffs events, including two TOUR Championships. Given how some have failed to respond regularly on this stage, it’s notable. 13 Joohyung Kim
He was so rattled by his breakthrough title at Sedgefield that he forgot to take his foot off the gas and finished T13 at TPC Southwind. Ranked second in both fairways and greens hit last week.
12 Viktor HovlandAuthored a balanced attack for a quietly impressive T20 at TPC Southwind. Now, his tee-to-green game plays up on an unfamiliar track in Delaware. Larger greens mitigate his weakness.Authored a balanced attack for a quietly impressive T20 at TPC Southwind. Now, his tee-to-green game plays up on an unfamiliar track in Delaware. Larger greens mitigate his weakness. 11 Xander SchauffeleSince splashing onto the PGA TOUR in 2016-17, he’s always finished the Playoffs better than he’s started the series. And he’s only a little over a month removed from consecutive victories.Since splashing onto the PGA TOUR in 2016-17, he’s always finished the Playoffs better than he’s started the series. And he’s only a little over a month removed from consecutive victories. 10 Sungjae ImEveryone who doesn’t have what he has wants it – momentum. Chased a pair of T2s to close out his regular season with a solo 12th at TPC Southwind where he led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee.Everyone who doesn’t have what he has wants it – momentum. Chased a pair of T2s to close out his regular season with a solo 12th at TPC Southwind where he led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee. 9 Patrick CantlayThe defending champ prevailed at Caves Valley GC in Maryland last year. While obviously not the same track, it also was a mystery to most. Last week’s T57 ended his top-15 streak at six.The defending champ prevailed at Caves Valley GC in Maryland last year. While obviously not the same track, it also was a mystery to most. Last week’s T57 ended his top-15 streak at six. 8 Scottie SchefflerIt’s been months since he wasn’t atop the FedExCup, but the new No. 2 hardly is slumping. A couple of big numbers bit him at TPC Southwind, but he’s promised four rounds this week.It’s been months since he wasn’t atop the FedExCup, but the new No. 2 hardly is slumping. A couple of big numbers bit him at TPC Southwind, but he’s promised four rounds this week. 7 Justin ThomasOfficially has experience at Wilmington CC (see below), but that’s fact over friction. Warmed with a solid T13 at TPC Southwind, but he’s been a beast in the Playoffs no matter where or when.Officially has experience at Wilmington CC (see below), but that’s fact over friction. Warmed with a solid T13 at TPC Southwind, but he’s been a beast in the Playoffs no matter where or when. 6 Jon RahmWell, well, welcome back! After a couple of months of losing tiptop form, he hung up a T5 in Memphis. Given that he led the field in both GIR and scrambling, it’s basically as bad as it could be.Well, well, welcome back! After a couple of months of losing tiptop form, he hung up a T5 in Memphis. Given that he led the field in both GIR and scrambling, it’s basically as bad as it could be. 5 Rory McIlroyUnusually poor ball-striking cut his week short in Memphis, but he still leads the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring. Wilmington CC also gives him a stronger platform to showcase his strengths.Unusually poor ball-striking cut his week short in Memphis, but he still leads the PGA TOUR in adjusted scoring. Wilmington CC also gives him a stronger platform to showcase his strengths. 4 Matt FitzpatrickThe U.S. Open champ hasn’t relented in crashing leaderboards. Added a T6 at the Scottish and a T5 with four sub-69s at the St. Jude. No. 1 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and scrambling.The U.S. Open champ hasn’t relented in crashing leaderboards. Added a T6 at the Scottish and a T5 with four sub-69s at the St. Jude. No. 1 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and scrambling. 3 Tony FinauCan’t win ‘em all, but he came close again in Memphis with a T5. His transformation on the greens has been exceptional. Since the T2 at Vidanta, he’s shed two strokes per start with his putter.Can’t win ‘em all, but he came close again in Memphis with a T5. His transformation on the greens has been exceptional. Since the T2 at Vidanta, he’s shed two strokes per start with his putter. 2 Will ZalatorisIt’s happened so often before; that is, a winner in a Playoffs event keeps it floored for an extended period of time. We know he’s capable, and now the monkey is off his back. Look out.It’s happened so often before; that is, a winner in a Playoffs event keeps it floored for an extended period of time. We know he’s capable, and now the monkey is off his back. Look out. 1 Collin MorikawaHe’s traded a pair of T5s with three MCs in his last five starts, but there is no cut this week and there is a rich history of momentum for many in the Playoffs. He’s built for Wilmington CC.He’s traded a pair of T5s with three MCs in his last five starts, but there is no cut this week and there is a rich history of momentum for many in the Playoffs. He’s built for Wilmington CC.
Draws and Fades will include reviews of notables including Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry and Cameron Young.
The middle leg of the Playoffs reserves room for 70 golfers, the top 30 of whom at its conclusion will advance to the season-ending TOUR Championship in Atlanta. However, Cameron Smith has withdrawn due to an injured hip and Tommy Fleetwood (personal) didn’t commit, so the field in Wilmington is 68 deep. At third in the FedExCup, Smith will survive to compete in the finale, but Fleetwood’s season officially is over. He’s currently 56th in points.
Robert Trent Jones, Sr., designed the South Course over 60 years ago. Today, it’s a par 71 capable of stretching 7,534 yards. How it routes for the BMW Championship differs from the walk experienced by members. This yields an uncommon par-5-3-5-3 stretch on holes 12-15.
The Palmer Cup was staged here in 2013. Justin Thomas is the only qualifier of the BMW Championship who competed in that amateur team competition, but that’s nine years ago and the course has undergone significant renovations since, anyway. Therefore, consider that there is no useful competitive experience in play this week.
When a new challenge is presented, ball-strikers are benefited. Seeing targets and hitting targets plays everywhere, but greens require experience to master with the putter. The surfaces at Wilmington CC average of 8,000 square feet, but they protected firmly and fairly by commensurately sized bunkers. With fairways resembling ribbons in places and primary rough beginning at four inches high, the tee-to-green game plays up.
Within a day or two, and depending on hole locations, the field will find the pulse of the bentgrass greens, and because of their size, guys who rely on the flat stick will enter the chat. Speeds will touch 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter.
There is no cut, so everyone who tees it up is promised 72 holes. This makes it more difficult to advance to the finale, but it’s never impossible. In the previous two editions of the current points structure (2019, 2021), five golfers have risen into the top 30 with strong performances at the BMW Championship.
Aside from a threat of rain on the weekend, the weather should cooperate for all. Seasonably warm and dry conditions will extend into Saturday. Daytime temperatures will reach into the mid-80s. Wind should be a non-factor.
Other than a chance to be crowned the 16th FedExCup champion at East Lake next week, everyone positioned inside the top 30 at the conclusion of the BMW Championship is poised to earn exemptions into the 2023 editions of the Masters, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Those are traditional benefits for generating the best seasons on the PGA TOUR and timely performances in the Playoffs.
