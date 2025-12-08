Grant Thornton Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
The Grant Thornton Invitational returns for the third year, with Round 1 beginning Friday at Tiburón Golf Club. Last year's winners, Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp, are looking to defend their title at the mixed-team co-sanctioned event between the LPGA and PGA TOUR. A unique format will see 16 teams featuring global stars paired from both Tours compete across three rounds of distinct formats, including Scramble, Foursomes and Modified Four-ball.
This year’s field has a combined 137 LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR career victories, with nine of those wins coming in 2025. There are 10 major champions in the field, including this year’s U.S. Women’s Open Champion. A total of seven different countries will be represented in Naples.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC)
Teams
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Charley Hull and Daniel Berger
- Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
- Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
- Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
- Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
- Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
- Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
- Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
- Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell