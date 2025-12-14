PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Andrew Novak teams with Lauren Coughlin to win Grant Thornton Invitational, picks up another team title

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Andrew Novak rolls in birdie at Grant Thornton

Andrew Novak rolls in birdie at Grant Thornton

    Written by Associated Press

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Novak made three straight birdies on the back nine and Lauren Coughlin finished off their 9-under 63 in Modified Four-ball for a three-shot victory Sunday in the Grant Thornton Invitational, the second team title this year for Novak.

    They were challenged primarily by Chris Gotterup and Jennifer Kupcho until the par-5 17th at Tiburón Golf Club.

    Gotterup and Kupcho both missed the green in tough spots and had to work hard for par. Novak and Coughlin were in the final group behind them, and Novak poured in a six-foot birdie putt that gave them a two-shot lead going to the final hole.

    Coughlin's birdie putt helped them set a tournament record at 28-under 188.


    Lauren Coughlin drains a long birdie to win Grant Thronton

    Lauren Coughlin drains a long birdie to win Grant Thronton


    They finished three ahead of Gotterup and Kupcho (63), Denny McCarthy and Nelly Korda (63) and Michael Brennan and Charley Hull (65).

    Novak also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Ben Griffin, the only team event on the PGA TOUR. He jokingly said it would be the “modern-day Grand Slam” to get the mixed-team title that pairs PGA TOUR and LPGA players.

    Novak said he didn't get a sense of how close it was until seeing a leaderboard on the 13th green, and even then knew he and Coughlin had a one-shot advantage.

    “We had more holes than anyone else,” he said, referring to the number of birdie chances down the stretch. Novak holed a seven-foot birdie putt on the 13th, followed by a pair of 10-foot birdie putts on the 14th and 15th and what effectively was the clincher on the 17th.


    Andrew Novak hits approach tight, makes birdie at Grant Thornton

    Andrew Novak hits approach tight, makes birdie at Grant Thornton


    In Modified Four-ball, both players hit tee shots, then play the other's golf ball the rest of the way, with the low score counting on the card.

    Novak and Coughlin each earned $500,000. It was the largest payoff for Coughlin, who won twice on the LPGA last year.

    Korda missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have given her and McCarthy a little hope, and at worst put them alone in second. Korda gets one more chance at winning this year, teaming with her father next week in the PNC Championship.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 12, 2025

    Brennan, Hull tie Thompson, Clark with record 55s at Grant Thornton

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Dec 13, 2025

    Coughlin holes bunker shot for eagle, leads alongside Novak at Grant Thornton

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Dec 14, 2025

    Points and payouts: See what each team earned at Grant Thornton Invitational

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Grant Thornton Invitational

    1

    Coughlin / Novak
    Coughlin / Novak
    Tot
    -28
    R3
    -9

    -28

    1

    Coughlin / Novak
    Tot
    -28
    R3
    -9

    T2

    Kupcho / Gotterup
    Kupcho / Gotterup
    Tot
    -25
    R3
    -9

    -25

    T2

    Kupcho / Gotterup
    Tot
    -25
    R3
    -9

    T2

    Korda / McCarthy
    Korda / McCarthy
    Tot
    -25
    R3
    -9

    -25

    T2

    Korda / McCarthy
    Tot
    -25
    R3
    -9

    T2

    Hull / Brennan
    Hull / Brennan
    Tot
    -25
    R3
    -7

    -25

    T2

    Hull / Brennan
    Tot
    -25
    R3
    -7

    T5

    Zhang / Kim
    Zhang / Kim
    Tot
    -23
    R3
    -7

    -23

    T5

    Zhang / Kim
    Tot
    -23
    R3
    -7

    T5

    Henderson / Conners
    Henderson / Conners
    Tot
    -23
    R3
    -7

    -23

    T5

    Henderson / Conners
    Tot
    -23
    R3
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW